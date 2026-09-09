Paul Scholes says big-money Tottenham midfield signing will fail under Roberto De Zerbi

Paul Scholes believes that Mateus Fernandes will fail at Tottenham Hotspur, with the former Manchester United midfielder also sharing his thoughts on James Maddison.

Fernandes was one of the major signings for Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham paid West Ham United as much as £85million for Fernandes.

There was interest from Man Utd in the Portugal international midfielder, too, but in the end, it was Roberto De Zerbi’s side that secured the services of the 22-year-old.

Former Man Utd midfielder Scholes has given his verdict on whether Fernandes will be a success at Spurs, with his ex-Old Trafford teammate Nicky Butt also of the same opinion.

Paul Scholes tips Mateus Fernandes to fail at Tottenham

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football when asked whether Fernandes to Tottenham will be a hit or a miss: “I think I am going to say miss with this one.

“Do you know what?

“I have not seen an awful lot of him, so I am guessing a little bit.

“I don’t think, as I have not seen his name in the first few weeks of the season, and I think he did get actually relegated the last two years.

“I am not saying that’s his fault, but he was part of Southampton.

“Yeah, I think he was part of Southampton and West Ham.

“So, twice in two years he has been relegated.

“I am going to say miss on that one.”

Scholes’ former Man Utd teammate Nicky Butt replied: “I think he’s a fantastic player.

“I think he’s very talented.

“At West Ham, when I watched the game live, I thought, ‘Wow, this boy is a real top, top player’.

“I think the club that he’s in at the minute is just not a club that I would want to go in and play for at the minute.

“So, I would say miss.”

DON’T MISS: Stunning Richarlison transfer ON with Tottenham ‘offer’ deemed ‘viable’ as manager speaks out

Paul Scholes a fan of James Maddison

While Scholes does not seem to rate Fernandes, the former England international has said that he likes Tottenham attacking midfielder James Maddison.

When asked about Tottenham’s best signing in the summer transfer window, Butt said: “Tonali.”

Scholes quipped: “Well, there are a few good players. Marmoush, Savio.”

Butt continued: “And also, you remember, Maddison has come back from injury.

“He is a signing basically, it’s like a new signing.

“He will come back.

“They have got some top, top players, they really have.”

Scholes noted about Maddison: “I like him.

“He is a good footballer.

“He makes the team play good football, you know what I mean.

“They need to get him involved somehow.

“Tottenham is a very negative place at the minute, and it has been for two or three years.

“They have got to try, as Nicky said, if you get two or three wins put together, then all of a sudden you are off and running.

“I think they will be fine.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd and Tottenham primed to battle for German goal sensation after scouting mission – Exclusive