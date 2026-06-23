Manchester United are poised to launch an official bid to sign West Ham star Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United are expected to launch an official approach for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes in the coming days, with the club still viewing themselves as ‘strong favourites’ to secure the Portuguese talent and with an agreement of sorts already in place, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of this summer’s most in-demand players after sources confirmed he would be allowed to leave the London Stadium this summer, and with the player seen as the cash cow the Hammers need to milk following relegation from the Premier League.

Fernandes, who has established himself as one of the top young midfielders in world football, is not short of admirers off the back of an excellent personal season, even though his efforts were not enough to keep his side among the elite.

Now, the race for his signature is really starting to heat up – much like the British weather this week – after several weeks of posturing.

However, while Manchester United are at the forefront of the transfer race, they are certainly not alone.

Indeed, sources indicate that personal terms between Spurs and the 21-year-old are in a very positive place, with Tottenham making significant progress in recent talks between themselves and his representatives.

The biggest challenge remains West Ham’s firm asking price, which stands at a minimum of £80 million (€93m, $106m). Spurs are most likely prepared to meet that valuation in a layered and packaged deal, while United’s offer is expected to come in some way below it.

Despite the competition, United retain confidence thanks to their momentum behind the scenes and with two factors giving them genuine belief a deal to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford can be done…

READ MORE: West Ham to REJECT Man Utd’s opening Mateus Fernandes bid but two-fold belief suggests deal WILL be done

Man Utd hold two advantages in Mateus Fernandes race

Indeed, we understand United have held a quiet confidence all summer that they will win the race for Fernandes and it simply a question of just how much they will be forced to pay.

That’s because there is an understanding at Old Trafford that the player’s long-standing preference is to play for United and to join one of his idols, Bruno Fernandes.

The offer of Champions League football at Old Trafford is also seen as a major sway.

Initial discussions with Fernandes’ representatives, managed by super agent Jorge Mendes, began months ago and have intensified, with the Red Devils working hard on both the club and player sides.

Sources say the player side for United is no issue and talks over personal terms have been smooth.

As a result, an agreement over wages, length of contract and signing-on fee are not expected to be problematic and may already have reached an understanding.

West Ham sources say they are braced for a formal bid from United and fully expect to sell the midfielder this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

The Hammers signed Fernandes from Southampton for a package worth just north of £40 million just last year, but are now open to cashing in on one of their best players to fund a rebuild.

Indeed, a report at the weekend revealed the Hammers want to generate as much as possible from Fernandes’ sale and try to avoid the need to cash in on their other very sellable assets.

To that end, West Ham hope to receive double what they paid Saints for Fernandes and are determined to remain firm on his valuation.

Although West Ham do not want to lose all their key men, it’s clear that stars like Fernandes are not going to be happy playing in England’s second tier.

West Ham, for their part, have already identified a would-be replacement in the form of an impressive Scottish talent, sources can confirm.

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West Ham star is ‘waiting for Man Utd’

Should Fernandes move to United, he will be their second midfield capture of the close season after a £35m deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta was also signed off.

United see the star as a key addition to refresh their midfield under Michael Carrick, while Spurs are equally determined to bolster their squad and are being pushed by manager De Zerbi to land him.

The Spurs board have come under pressure to land top talents as they have promised De Zerbi a squad and summer rebuild that gives him a side capable of challenging for Europe next season.

With the transfer window heating up, an official offer from United is now expected to land imminently.

Whether Spurs’ aggressive pursuit will actually win them the race remains to be seen, but what is clear is that Fernandes is waiting for United to make a move before committing to any other deal.

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