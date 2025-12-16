Tottenham Hotspur have learned they will have to pay up to £70million (€80m / $94m) if they want to secure the signing of a top striker who has scored more goals this season than the club’s three genuine No.9s put together in the January window.

Goals have been pretty hard to come by for Spurs strikers so far this term, with Richarlison netting seven in all competitions, loanee Randal Kolo Muani two and the injury-plagued Dominic Solanke failing to get off the mark from the three outings he had early in the campaign.

To that end, it’s no great surprise that Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, whose job is under increasing pressure, is on the hunt for a more prolific central attacker.

Numerous names have been linked with a switch to north London in the winter window, although almost all of them had been ruled out – namely the likes of Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic and Samu Aghehowa.

However, TEAMtalk has previously reported on the club’s interest in Brentford frontman Igor Thiago, who has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League so far this season, with 11 goals to his name from 16 league outings.

The 24-year-old has ensured that Brentford have not missed either Bryan Mbeumo or Yoane Wissa, although he’s now rumoured to be the next top star to leave the Gtech Community Stadium.

It was first reported back in October that Tottenham are eyeing a £30m move for Thiago in January, even though our sources have indicated that the player is not for sale.

Brazilian journalist Felipe Silva has added to that stance, taking to social media to reveal that the Bees have no interest in negotiating the sale of their star striker halfway through the campaign.

However, they still expect offers to be forthcoming from the likes of Spurs, Aston Villa and Newcastle, given the impact Thiago has made this season after failing to find the net in his eight games last term.

And, according to Silva, Brentford will set an asking price of £70m, which would make him a record signing for Tottenham if they launch a concrete move for the forward.

