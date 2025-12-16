Adams, Anderson and Neves have all been linked with Man Utd

Manchester United will be in the market for new central midfielders in 2026 and they have been linked with a lot of potential transfer targets in recent months.

Casemiro is out of contract at the end of the season, Kobbie Mainoo is looking to leave in search of regular first-team football and Bruno Fernandes also faces an uncertain future.

Here, TEAMtalk guides you through every midfielder to have been linked with United since the last transfer window closed. We tell you their ages, current clubs and contract situations.

We’ve then ranked them by how likely a potential move to Old Trafford is. Note: We’ve only included central midfielders and players who are at least 18 years old.

33. Jude Bellingham

Current club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Age: 22

22 Contract expires: 2029

United hold a long-standing interest in Bellingham, having initially tried to sign the midfielder from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

Reports in Spain claim that United are preparing a €150million (£131.7m, $176m) offer for the 22-year-old but it’s from an unreliable outlet, so such a big claim has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

32. Aurelien Tchouameni

Current club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Age: 25

25 Contract expires: 2028

Another Spanish outlet claims that United have offered €90million (£78.8m, $105.8m) for Tchouameni, but a move is unlikely as Madrid view the France international as an ‘irreplaceable pillar’ of their squad.

31. Aleksandar Pavlovic

Current club: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Age: 21

21 Contract expires: 2029

Online reports in England claim that United have added Pavlovic to their list of targets, although Fabrizio Romano insists that Bayern Munich will not let the 21-year-old leave.

30. Andrey Santos

Current club: Chelsea

Chelsea Age: 21

21 Contract expires:2030

United have been credited with an interest in Santos but Chelsea have no plans to sell the Brazil international, especially to a direct Premier League rival.

29. Eduardo Camavinga

Current club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Age: 23

23 Contract expires: 2029

United are reportedly willing to spend €80million (£70m / $93m) to bring Camavinga to Old Trafford but Madrid view the 22-year-old as a key figure in their long-term plans.

28. Breno Bidon

Current club: Corinthians

Corinthians Age: 20

20 Contract expires: 2029

Reports in Brazil claim that United have been keeping tabs on Bidon but are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete offer, and he now looks set to join Atletico Madrid.

27. Federico Valverde

Current club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Age: 27

27 Contract expires: 2029

The fourth Real Madrid midfielder on this list, Valverde is reportedly unhappy with Xabi Alonso’s management style and United are keeping close tabs on the situation.

But Alonso is currently under a lot of pressure, and a managerial change at the Bernabeu would dent United’s hopes of signing the Uruguay international.

26. Scott McTominay

Current club: Napoli

Napoli Age: 29

29 Contract expires: 2028

Sources revealed that United have sounded out McTominay’s camp about a potential return, but the Scotland international has become an idolised figure at Napoli and isn’t looking for a move.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in action for Scotland against Belarus

25. James Garner

Current club: Everton

Everton Age: 24

24 Contract expires: 2026

Another United academy graduate, Garner had also been linked with a return to Old Trafford but Everton are reportedly confident that the 24-year-old will sign a new contract.

24. Joao Gomes

Current club: Wolves

Wolves Age: 24

24 Contract expires: 2030

United were reportedly considering a January move for Gomes, but David Ornstein has since revealed there is no truth in reports that they are pursuing the 24-year-old.

23. Victor Froholdt

Current club: Porto

Porto Age: 19

19 Contract expires: 2030

Froholdt is enjoying an impressive debut season at Porto and has attracted interest from United and a number of other sides, but they will not sell the 19-year-old unless his €85million (£75m, $100m) release clause is met.

22. Yehor Yarmolyuk

Current club: Brentford

Brentford Age: 21

21 Contract expires: 2031

United have reportedly been scouting Yarmolyuk but the midfielder is under contract at Brentford until the end of the 2030/31 season, which puts them in a strong negotiating position.

21. Jobe Bellingham

Current club : Borussia Dortmund

: Borussia Dortmund Age: 20

20 Contract expires: 2030

Alongside Jude Bellingham, United have also been credited with an interest in his younger brother.

The 20-year-old has struggled to find his best form since joining Dortmund in the summer, but reportedly wants to stay and fight for his place in the team.

20. Manu Kone

Current club : Roma

: Roma Age: 24

24 Contract expires:2029

Online reports in England claim that United are keeping close tabs on Kone, although Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are considered to be the frontrunners to sign the France international.

19. Assan Ouedraogo

Current club: RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig Age: 19

19 Contract expires: 2029

Reports in Germany claim that United have been scouting Ouedraogo and their recruitment chiefs have been deeply impressed by the 19-year-old, but they face strong competition from Chelsea.

18. Ederson

Current club: Atalanta

Atalanta Age: 26

26 Contract expires: 2027

United enquired about signing Ederson in the summer of 2024 as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte, before that deal was eventually struck with PSG.

They are reportedly planning to rekindle their interest in the Brazil international after his agent revealed that his price tag could drop to €30-40million (£26-35m) in January.

17. Kees Smit

Current club: AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar Age: 19

19 Contract expires: 2028

United scouts have been following Smit at AZ Alkmaar and director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, has reportedly mentioned his name in internal talks.

The 19-year-old is valued at around £25million, a fee which would be a club-record sale for the Eredivisie side.

16. Javi Guerra

Current club: Valencia

Valencia Age: 22

22 Contract expires: 2029

Guerra was heavily linked with a move to United during the summer transfer window but ultimately put pen to paper on a new contract at Valencia.

Reports in Spain claim that United have reignited their interest in the 22-year-old, who could now be sold for a cut-price fee of €25million (£21.9m, $29.4m).

15. Ayyoub Bouaddi

Current club: Lille

Lille Age: 18

18 Contract expires: 2029

Bouaddi has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after talents, with United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all chasing his signature.

Despite signing a new contract with Lille in recent weeks, the 18-year-old midfielder still looks set for a move at the end of the season.

“I have extended until 2029 and next year is still far away,” he said. “I am focused on this season and we have things to fight for. As I also said to the president, at the end of the season, there will be a choice to be made, and anything can happen. We don’t know what will happen.”

14. Christ Inao Oulai

Current club: Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor Age: 19

19 Contract expires: 2030

Oulai is enjoying an impressive debut season at Trabzonspor and sources indicate United have renewed contacts with his representatives but Manchester City are currently the frontrunners in the race for his signature.

13. Alex Scott

Current club: Bournemouth

Bournemouth Age: 22

22 Contract expires:2028

Following his impressive performances at Bournemouth, Scott recently earned his first call-up to the England senior team and tabloid reports claim that United are now monitoring the 22-year-old.

12. Hayden Hackney

Current club: Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough Age: 23

23 Contract expires: 2027

Hackney is one of the best midfielders in the Championship and sources understand United have kept a close eye on his progress and could be tempted to firm up their interest in 2026.

11. Carlos Baleba

Current club: Brighton

Brighton Age: 21

21 Contract expires: 2028

United explored a potential deal for Baleba last summer and agreed personal terms but were ultimately priced out of a move, with Brighton demanding over £100million.

He has since struggled to produce his best form for Brighton this season and United have cooled their interest in the Cameroon international.

Tottenham have shown interest in Carlos Baleba

10. Mamadou Sangare

Current club: Lens

Lens Age: 23

23 Contract expires: 2030

Sangare has helped Lens take top spot in Ligue 1 and sources have told us that United have been tracking the 23-year-old, who is viewed as a potentially good-value option in the market.

9. Ruben Neves

Current club: Al Hilal

Al Hilal Age: 28

28 Contract expires: 2026

Neves is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Al Hilal and online reports in England claim that Amorim wants to bring his compatriot to United.

The 28-year-old, who starred for Wolves in the Premier League before his move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023, could be available in January for around €20million (£17.6m, $23m).

8. Noah Sadiki

Current club: Sunderland

Sunderland Age: 20

20 Contract expires: 2030

United held talks with Sadiki’s representatives before his summer move to Sunderland and retain an interest in the midfielder following his impressive start to life in the Premier League.

We understand Sunderland have no intention of allowing the DR Congo international to leave, although a £50million bid might be hard for them to turn down.

7. Tyler Adams

Current club: Bournemouth

Bournemouth Age: 26

26 Contract expires: 2028

Alongside Alex Scott, United have also been linked with his midfield partner at Bournemouth.

A tabloid report claims that United have internally discussed the possibility of signing Adams next year, and the USMNT international is valued at around £40million.

6. Morten Hjulmand

Current club: Sporting CP

Sporting CP Age: 26

26 Contract expires: 2028

Having played under Amorim at Sporting, Hjulmand is emerging as a prime target for United and we understand that a deal could be done for around £50million, despite his £70million release clause.

5. Adam Wharton

Current club : Crystal Palace

: Crystal Palace Age: 21

21 Contract expires: 2029

Wharton has gone from strength to strength at Crystal Palace, and sources revealed that the England international is “loved” by Amorim’s staff, who see him as a perfect fit for their 3-4-2-1 system.

But a move for the 21-year-old may depend on whether United perform well this season and qualify for the Champions League.

“We spoke about shooting for the stars,” his agent said recently. “Let’s play for England. How do you get there? Personally I think to play for England you have to play Champions League, and to play Champions League you have to play in one of the top teams in one of the top leagues.”

4. Christos Mouzakitis

Current club: Olympiacos

Olympiacos Age: 18

18 Contract expires: 2029

Mouzakitis is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the world and sources have told us that United have stepped up their interest in the 18-year-old.

A departure in the summer of 2026 is now considered the most likely outcome, although United will face competition from clubs across the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A.

3. Angelo Stiller

Current club: Stuttgart

Stuttgart Age: 24

24 Contract expires: 2028

A number of reliable sources have confirmed United’s interest in Stiller, with both Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox said to be big admirers of the Germany international.

He is reportedly open to a move next summer and Stuttgart value the 24-year-old in the region of €50million (£43.9m, $58.9m).

2. Conor Gallagher

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Age: 25

25 Contract expires: 2029

United made a deadline day loan approach for Gallagher in the summer window, although a move failed to materialise as Atletico were only prepared to sanction a permanent sale.

He’s since played a bit-part role under Diego Simeone this season and we understand that United remain firmly in the hunt for the England international.

1. Elliot Anderson

Current club: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Age: 23

23 Contract expires: 2029

Anderson has been one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League this season and United have now made the England international their No. 1 midfield target.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed that United are going to test Forest’s resolve in the January transfer window with a structured offer that would total a figure around £60million.

READ MORE: Who will leave Man Utd first: Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo or Manuel Ugarte?