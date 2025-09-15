Ranking SIX Tottenham left-wing options, including TWO spectacular January targets

TEAMtalk ranks Thomas Frank’s left-wing options after Xavi Simons made his debut in Son Heung-min’s old spot at West Ham on Saturday, with current players and two major January window targets all in the mix.

The summer signing put in a promising performance at the London Stadium, but he is ultimately expected to transition into more of a No.10 role.

Indeed, Son’s position was expected to be filled by a new arrival over the summer, but Spurs missed out on some high-profile targets and will now focus their gaze on the January window instead.

To that end, TEAMtalk has taken a look at Tottenham‘s current left-wing options and ranked them on how much of an impact they could have on the position – with two top January targets also added to the mix.

6. Mathys Tel

Tottenham appearances: 24

Goals: 3

Goals: 2

The jury remains out on the former Bayern Munich forward, who has clear talent but has yet to really translate to the pitch at Tottenham.

It’s clear that Tel has plenty of development to go before being able to deliver on a consistent basis, hence Thomas Frank’s decision to leave him out of the Champions League squad.

He was handed a start through the middle against West Ham on Saturday but didn’t make much of an impression in a comfortable 3-0 win.

There’s definitely a good player there and Tottenham did splash out £35m for his services, meaning there is no talk on giving up on what Tel could deliver in the long run.

However, from Spurs and Frank’s point of view, they would have hoped to have seen more progress by now.

5. Wilson Odobert

Tottenham appearances: 25

Goals: 3

Goals: 0

Odobert has not really been handed many chances to show the qualities that earned him a £25m move from Burnley in the summer of 2024.

The France Under-21 is at least comfortable operating off the left flank and has no problems getting past opposing full-backs.

What lets him down is his end product, with the 20-year-old yet to chalk up an assist for the club when that should be his bread and butter.

However, Odobert is only 20 and will develop further. He at least looks lively whenever he gets on the pitch.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Premier League signings of the season power ranking: Grealish soars; Ekitike drops

4. Brennan Johnson

Tottenham appearances: 89

Appearances: 25

Goals: 18

A player who divides opinion in north London, although his stats tend to do the majority of the talking.

Johnson was the club’s top scorer last season operating from the right-wing, but has seen summer signing Mohammed Kudus usurp him for that position.

The Wales international’s three appearances this term have all come from the left flank. And while the goals continue to flow, his all-round game remains the main issue for many Spurs fans.

If he’s not scoring or assisting, Johnson literally does nothing to impact games. And, while those stats continue to look good, in games where he doesn’t affect the stats sheet, it’s felt that the 24-year-old is not worthy of a place in the starting XI.

3. Ruben Vargas

Current club: Sevilla

Sevilla appearances: 14

Goals/Assists: 2/4

This is literally a bit of a left-wing target, with interest in Tottenham signing the Swiss international cropping up lately.

Vargas is more experienced at 27 years of age and joined Sevilla in January 2025 after a hugely successful spell in Germany with Augsburg.

In 161 games for the Bundesliga outfit, he notched 32 goals and 13 assists and has appeared on the left flank in 120 career games.

Vargas has tremendous dribbling ability and has been likened to former Liverpool playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri due to his pace and low centre of gravity.

The Sevilla star could be a bit more of a gamble than the players ranked above him, but Spurs are being tipped to move in January and beat out the likes of Aston Villa for his signature.

READ MORE ➡️ Ranking all eight Tottenham summer signings: The sure thing to future superstar

2. Xaxi Simons

Tottenham appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Simons had a solid debut against the Hammers, with Frank clearly easing him by playing out wide rather than the N0.10 role he has been bought to fill.

The Dutchman gained an assist for Pape Sarr’s header and showed flashes of quality that suggest he could be a superb signing for Frank.

The 22-year-old has played a large number of games in his young career from the left so far but has transitioned more to a N0.10 role in recent seasons.

That is almost certainly where Simons will end up when fully up to speed with Frank’s tactics and demands, especially with James Maddison expected to miss the rest of the season with his ACL injury.

For now though, Simons is a quality operator from the left who can cause major problems for opposing teams.

1. Savinho

Current club: Manchester City

City appearances: 49

Goals/Assists: 3/13

Having failed with several attempts to sign the explosive Brazil attacker over the summer, Tottenham are expected to bid again in January.

It could take anywhere between £70-80m to get their man, but Savinho is a player Frank admires greatly and would be a natural replacement for Son on the left side of Spurs’ front three.

His goals tally at City is not great, but at just 21 years of age that output will improve going forward.

The former Girona man made his first appearance of the season for City in their rout of Manchester United on Sunday and Tottenham transfer chiefs will certainly be keeping an eye on his game time heading into the new year.

The thought of having Savinho wide on the left and Kudus on the right is certainly an exciting one for Spurs fans, even if the Brazilian doesn’t come cheap.

VOTE – Which Tottenham signing will have the biggest impact this season?