Members of staff at Manchester United have been left shocked by the fact Ruben Amorim is still head coach following the start of what could be another hugely disappointing season, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Amorim’s Manchester United tenure is unravelling at an alarming pace. With a win percentage of just 36.17% — the lowest of any Red Devils manager since World War II — the Portuguese coach is presiding over a shambles.

A 3-0 mauling by Manchester City on Sunday left United 14th after four games, their worst start to a Premier League campaign since 1992-93. Yet, the Old Trafford board clings to hope, insisting Amorim can salvage the season, even as disbelief and despair grip the club.

Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, a hallmark of his success at Sporting CP, has become a lightning rod for criticism. Its inflexibility has led to porous defending and disjointed attacks, with players like Bruno Fernandes miscast in rigid roles.

Club sources reveal growing alarm at the team’s nosedive, with some insiders “gobsmacked” at the board’s leniency toward Amorim. The humiliating Carabao Cup penalty defeat to fourth-tier Grimsby Town — United’s first loss to such a side — has fuelled doubts about his dogmatic approach.

“How is he not under more pressure?” one executive reportedly fumed, as faith in his possession-heavy style crumbles.

The dressing room, while fond of Amorim’s charisma — he famously shattered a monitor after a 2-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion — shows signs of unrest.

Players question his refusal to pivot mid-match, with his tactics struggling against the Premier League’s relentless pace.

“They back his passion, but the lack of in-game adjustments is frustrating,” a source disclosed. The £200m summer signings of attackers like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were meant to ignite the squad, but results suggest a misfire.

With brutal fixtures against Chelsea and Liverpool looming, the board’s gamble on Amorim teeters on the brink.

“I feel the fans’ pain more than anyone,” he claims, his voice raw. But as Old Trafford’s atmosphere sours, patience is thinning. Without swift adaptation, Amorim’s dream could become United’s nightmare.

Ruben Amorim hints at Man Utd sack

Amorim has repeatedly left fans shocked by speaking openly about how he could either walk away from the job or be fired by the club’s hierarchy.

After the derby defeat, the 40-year-old was asked about this season being an historic new low for United. He replied: “I understand and accept it is not a record you should have in Manchester United.

“There are a lot of things, you have no idea what happened during these months but I am not going to change.

“When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man.”

Following the embarrassing defeat to Grimsby, Amorim said: “Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years.

“Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don’t want to be with my players. I need to improve on that. It is going to be hard.”

But it will be expensive for United to sack Amorim, especially after they paid Sporting upwards of £11million to bring him in.

United CEO Omar Berrada was instrumental to Amorim’s capture, even flying to Portugal to strike an agreement with Sporting. However, Berrada may soon have to admit he got the appointment severely wrong.

