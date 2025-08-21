Who are the highest-rated new signings in the Premier League so far?

Which new signings in the Premier League will be performing the best this season? We’re keeping track of their average ratings to find out.

With the 2025/26 Premier League season underway, clubs will be hoping their players old and new can help them reach their targets. As well as defending champions Liverpool, challengers such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have been making some high-profile additions to their squads, while Manchester United have rejuvenated theirs in an effort to get back where they belong.

There’s also been some big business by the promoted clubs, Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland. But whose new signings will be most impactful as the season progresses?

Here, we’ll be providing an ongoing rundown of the 10 new signings with the highest average ratings on WhoScored for their Premier League appearances in 2025/26.

We’re not counting any players who were already on loan at a club and then made the move permanent, but we will be including January signings when the time comes as well.

WhoScored’s ratings are calculated from a plethora of in-game statistics for individual players and how their teams have done. Last season, the highest-rated signing would have been Omar Marmoush at Manchester City with 7.13, while for summer signings, it would have been Aaron Wan-Bissaka at West Ham United with 7.07. So who will it be this time?

Based on the opening matches of the season so far, here are the new signings with the highest ratings.

10. Omar Alderete

Club: Sunderland

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Average rating: 7.41

Alderete didn’t even start Sunderland’s opening game against West Ham, but the defender made an assist for the opening goal less than 10 minutes after coming on.

He also had a 93% pass completion rate and won two of his three aerial duels.

9. Marco Bizot

Club: Aston Villa

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Average rating: 7.53

With Emiliano Martinez suspended for the first game, new Villa backup goalkeeper Bizot stepped up and kept a clean sheet on his debut against Newcastle.

Making three saves and three claims in total, Bizot will hope he can earn more opportunities to play despite Martinez being the first choice.

8. Anton Stach

Club: Leeds United

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Average rating: 7.78

Stach played the full 90 minutes of Leeds’ Premier League return against Everton and was the second highest-rated player on the pitch.

The midfielder attempted more shots than any other player (four), as well as winning two tackles and two aerial duels.

7. James Trafford

Club: Manchester City

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Average rating: 7.81

Whether Trafford gets to start the majority of City’s games after returning from Burnley remains to be seen, but he got the nod on the opening day amid speculation about Ederson’s future.

Trafford kept a clean sheet in City’s 4-0 win over Wolves, saving three attempts by the hosts.

6. Robin Roefs

Club: Sunderland

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Average rating: 7.85

Sunderland’s new goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut, with his four saves helping his side to a win over West Ham.

Regis Le Bris has already confirmed Roefs will be his first-choice keeper ahead of Anthony Patterson.

5. Tijjani Reijnders

Club: Manchester City

Appearances: 1

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Average rating: 7.94

One of only two players over the opening weekend to record both a goal and an assist, Reijnders scored City’s second goal in their win over Wolves, before setting up the third, which was scored by Erling Haaland.

A goal, an assist, and a classy debut performance from Tijjani Reijnders 🩵@Microsoft | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/x9yHHF5G9O — Premier League (@premierleague) August 16, 2025

“Really good. Lovely guy and has made an impact from day one,” Pep Guardiola enthused after the game. “His pace, he can help with the holding midfield. He can make runs inside the pockets and the spaces that sometimes we allow defenders to create.

“At Milan he was exceptional and with the national team. We knew he is a top signing for the coming years for City.”

4. Hugo Ekitike

Club: Liverpool

Appearances: 1

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Average rating: 8.06

The other player with a goal and an assist to his name on Premier League debut was Ekitike, who led the line for Liverpool in their win over Bournemouth.

Following on from his scoring debut in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace, the striker opened the scoring in the first half before getting the assist for Cody Gakpo’s goal to make it 2-0.

And yet he promised after his encouraging Premier League debut: “I could do better.”

3. Rayan Ait-Nouri

Club: Manchester City

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Average rating: 8.14

Ait-Nouri was already well versed in Premier League football thanks to his time with Wolves – against whom he made his debut for City.

The left-back made a match-best six tackles and wasn’t dribbled past, also getting a couple of shots away.

2. Gabriel Gudmundsson

Club: Leeds United

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Average rating: 8.24

Gudmundsson gained a high rating on his Premier League debut for Leeds, completing four dribbles and winning two aerial duels and one tackle.

Despite starting from left-back, Gudmundsson also got three shots away but saw them all blocked.

“I really enjoyed that one, I can tell you that,” he said on LUTV after the game.

“It was the first game and it was really important for us to start very well.”

1. Mohammed Kudus

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 2

Average rating: 8.65

While it wasn’t a scoring league debut for Kudus after his move from West Ham to Spurs – and after his maiden competitive outing in the UEFA Super Cup against PSG – he made a significant impact in their 3-0 win over Burnley by assisting both of Richarlison’s goals.

Kudus crossed the ball in from the right wing for the opening goal and repeated the trick to set up Richarlison’s overhead kick in the second half.

“That’s what I love to do, take players on and try to create and help the team win, and I’m glad that Richarlison was able to finish them off,” he said after the game.

All in, Kudus also boasted a 92% pass success rate and made five key passes on his first Premier League outing for Spurs.