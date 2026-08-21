Manchester United remain locked in talks with Brighton as they edge towards a full agreement for Carlos Baleba, and while Fabrizio Romano has revealed his belief a deal will soon be struck, Michael Carrick has dropped a teasing update that his side are ready to make another addition after the Cameroon midfielder has arrived.

The Red Devils are keen to make the 22-year-old their third midfield capture of the summer, having previously landed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

And with talks ongoing over a deal for Baleba – which TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week is a move being driven by Jason Wilcox and amid confidence a package worth around £70m can be agreed – there is growing confidence that Manchester United will soon have their man.

United have been chasing the 16-cap Cameroon star for well over 12 months, having initially made contact with Brighton a year ago, only to be put off by their £100m asking price.

Now with a deal expected to go through for significantly lower, Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, has provided an update.

“Negotiations were ongoing in the last 24 hours again for Carlos Baleba. As of tonight, there is still no agreement between Manchester United and Brightonon, but they will be in contact again in the next few hours,” Romano said.

“The feeling remains that Manchester United are very close to Baleba. There is still no club-to-club agreement, but it’s getting closer.

“There is a conversation about the deal, the structure of the deal, including the add-ons.

“So the deal is absolutely on for Carlos Baleba to join Manchester United. The conversation continues.

“Manchester United are optimistic to get one more.”

With regard to that ‘one more’, United boss Carrick has teased at the possibility of another arrival after Baleba before the window slams shut…

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano hints at next two Man Utd signings after Carlos Baleba

Man Utd still want a new left-back after Carlos Baleba

Indeed, United have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde in the last 24 hours, with the Blaugrana star making his decision clear on a potential move.

Indeed, Carrick has refused to rule out a move to strengthen at left-back, with the club concerned about the added workload on Luke Shaw this season and ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League.

Asked if left-back was an area they wish to strengthen, Carrick said: “I just think we’re looking to strengthen the squad. We’re certainly working towards that, making the most of the situation that we have and trying to improve things and trying to move forward.

“You know, I said the same thing to you last time. So, yeah, certainly trying to make the most of the opportunities to finish the window stronger than we went into it. And I think we’re a good way to doing that, so far.”

Meanwhile, Brighton’s CEO Paul Barber has refused to discuss Baleba’s situation amid growing claims an agreement with the Red Devils is imminent.

Speaking on Thursday, Barber said: “It’s not something that I can talk about right now.

“At this time of year, we’re always going to be subject to bids for our players; we are always going to be interested in ones that are sensible and that are going to make sense for us financially and economically.

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“But we always have to balance that with making sure the squad is as strong as it can be to compete in competitions like the one we are in tonight [Conference League].

“So nothing to really say on Carlos at the moment other than he’s a hugely talented young midfielder who’s done really well for us and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world now for a couple of years. Let’s see where we go.”