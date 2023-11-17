Senior Tottenham star can’t wait to leave in January after alleged Daniel Levy betrayal

Forgotten Tottenham star Hugo Lloris is ‘impatiently waiting’ for the January window to roll around, and a stunning report has revealed why he’s upset at Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Lloris had been a guaranteed starter in north London in each of his 11 previous seasons at Tottenham. However, a series of error-strewn displays in the 2022/23 campaign proved the final straw, with Spurs opting to sign a new stopper in the off-season.

Tottenham paid roughly £17.2m to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli. The move has quickly proved a masterstroke, with the 27-year-old settling immediately amid a string of superb displays.

Lloris is yet to make a single Spurs appearance this term and that’s a situation that doesn’t look like it will change.

Indeed, Fraser Forster is the man Ange Postecoglou selects for his bench. Lloris doesn’t even make the matchday squads anymore.

It was anticipated the veteran Frenchman would leave over the summer when it became apparent Tottenham would sign a new starter.

However, a move failed to materialise and a fresh update from French outlet Le Figaro has hinted at why.

Via Sport Witness, it’s claimed Lloris originally hoped Tottenham would allow him to leave on a free transfer despite the fact his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024.

But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly had other ideas. The report states Levy ‘was hoping for a transfer indemnity’.

In other words, Levy wanted to collect a fee – even though any such fee would be a nominal one given Lloris is 36 years of age.

Tottenham demanding a fee for Lloris was reportedly part of the reason an exit did not take shape. It’s claimed Levy’s actions ‘didn’t please’ Lloris who is now in no mood to do the club any favours.

Le Figaro then produce a series of quotes from sources close to the player, as well as from Lloris’ father.

Lloris’ plans revealed; retirement possible

Firstly, a source close to the goalkeeper detailed Lloris’ ambitions moving forwards.

“His family comes before everything and he doesn’t want to go on an adventure or even worse, end up in a second-tier club,” said the source.

Lloris is in a situation not too dissimilar to that of David de Gea. The ex-Man Utd stopper left Old Trafford over the summer and despite his reputation and storied career, is yet to find a new club.

De Gea has rejected Saudi proposals and like Lloris, seemingly does not want to take a backwards step.

A second source is then quoted as saying: “At the start of the year (January window), [Lloris] will look at all options because he is no longer in his club’s plans even if he could easily help them out.

“Either he will bounce back (at a new club) or he will finish his season at Tottenham and could even bow out at the end of this one.”

Finally, Lloris’ father suggested Lloris could even hang up his gloves if the right type of opportunity doesn’t present itself in 2024.

Le Figaro quoted Lloris’ father as saying: “Hugo has always been transparent, and now, it’s backfiring on him.

“This situation is clearly affecting him. He wants to respect everything and gives his all during the week, but he misses the competition because he’s been in it all his life. It’s even more frustrating because he feels in great form.

“(Retirement) is not impossible. Hugo is a lad who plans, who anticipates a lot of things, but he has the mentality to bounce back in one way or another.”

