A Tottenham first-team regular is being surprisingly tipped up for a move to Turkey during the summer transfer window, despite having a great ally in Ange Postecoglou.

It could be all change in Totteenham’s engine room this summer given that Postecoglou admitted towards the end of last season that he did not have the players on board to execute his style of football.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will definitely be on his way, while Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso could also be shown the door – for the right price.

Postecoglou is also known to have been unhappy with Yves Bissouma’s form after he returned from the African Cup of Nations, although it’s thought that the Mali star’s position in the squad is safe.

One player who had an up and down time in the side was Rodrigo Bentancur, who was one of the standout performers under Antonio Conte before suffering an ACL injury.

The Uruguay international, who is currently on international duty at the Cop America in the United States, appeared to spend most of his time last season trying to get his full fitness back – and it showed in his performance levels.

Bentancur struggled to hold down a regular starter spot, although much of that was down to Postecoglou struggling to find that right balance in his engine room.

The 26-year-old did show flashes of his quality but quite often looked off the pace, and his reaction to being subbed late in the season when trailing Manchester City only sparked talk of division between him and the manager.

Bentancur angrily kicked the seats in the dugout after being hauled off for Dejan Kulusevski in a pure sign of anger and likely frustration that he could no longer impact the game when his side were losing.

The Uruguay has also been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons again regarding comments he made about Spurs skipper Son-Heung min.

Turkish giants eyeing Bentancur move

And now it’s claimed that Turkish giants Galatasaray are keen on a swoop for the player this summer.

Reports from Turkey state that Gala have identified Bentancur as he a player who could significantly improve their starting XI.

Indeed, boss Okan Buruk is keen on bringing the Tottenham star in, although the Istanbul club are well aware it will be difficult to prise him away from north London.

It’s explained that Galatasaray met with the Uruguay international’s agent, to discuss the ‘financial conditions’ of a move.

The report adds that Galatasaray’s Uruguayan duo of Fernando Muslera and Lucas Torreira will support the club in their pursuit of the Tottenham man.

However, there is no actual indication that Bentancur is actively looking for a way out of the club, despite his frustrations last season.

Indeed, Postecoglou is known to be a big admirer of Bentancur’s box-to-box capabilities and the flair he possesses in the middle of the park.

The Australian hopes that getting some pre-season action into his legs after the Copa America will see the midfielder return to the sort of form that regarded as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League before his horrific injury blow.