Tottenham AGREE striker’s shock sale for the summer – he could play for Man City

Tottenham have agreed to sell one of their strikers to Brazilian side Bahia, who form part of the overarching City Football Group.

Tottenham certainly don’t lack for options in the striker position right now, though whether any are all that effective is another matter entirely.

Dominic Solanke is the best of the bunch… when he’s fit, which isn’t often. Richarlison can safely be classified as a flop – 28 goals in 121 appearances is not enough for a £60m player.

Loanee Randal Kolo Muani and £30m forward Mathys Tel have made minimal impact so far. The former is still to register his first goal in the Premier League despite making 16 appearances.

There are other frontmen on Tottenham’s books too, including Alejo Veliz who has barely kicked a ball in a Spurs shirt since arriving for £13m in 2023.

The Argentine, 22, was loaned to Sevilla and then Espanyol before being turfed out once more to Rosario Central ahead of the current campaign.

But according to reports out of Brazil, Veliz won’t be back in north London when the loan ends next summer.

Journalist Yuri Santana led the way when writing on X: “Alejo Véliz will be a Bahia player!

“Bahia and Tottenham have reached an agreement, and the Argentinian striker will sign a five-year contract with the Tricolor.

“However, Alejo will only arrive mid-season, after the end of his loan spell at Rosario Central.”

The ‘mid-season’ Santana is referring to is mid-season in the Brazilian leagues, meaning Veliz will join Bahia outright in the English summer.

Soon after, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on his own social media channels.

He wrote on X: “Bahia agree deal to sign Alejo Véliz from Tottenham on permanent move, here we go!

“€9m fee plus add-ons, Véliz wanted to stay in Rosario until the end of his loan and then join Bahia.

“Medical to happen in June, deal verbally agreed with director Cadu Santoro today.”

Bahia form part of the City Football Group, and signing for one of Man City’s sister clubs can sometimes lead to the player eventually making it to Manchester.

One such recent example is Savinho who starred for sisters club Troyes then Girona before joining Man City in 2024.

