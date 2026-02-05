Daniel Farke is looking to sign a replacement for Lucas Perri this summer if Leeds stay up

Leeds United are prioritising a new goalkeeper as a major target for the summer transfer window, with sources indicating the club views the position as critical for long-term stability in the Premier League and with £13.9m signing Lucas Perri facing a battle to salvage his Elland Road career, TEAMtalk understands.

Currently battling to avoid relegation, the Whites sit precariously in the bottom half of the table and face a very notable clash against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Friday night. Having returned to the top flight following promotion last season, Leeds have shown progress under Daniel Farke in recent weeks, but with West Ham finding some form, the Whites remain vulnerable, and, sitting just six points clear of the drop zone, they have little margin for error.

Farke has been notably underwhelmed by summer signing Lucas Perri. The Brazilian goalkeeper, who joined from Lyon for around €16 million (£13.9m, $19m) in July 2025, was expected to provide an upgrade between the sticks – but has struggled to convince and now faces a major battle to salvage his future.

Perri started the campaign as first choice but has since been displaced by the experienced Wales international Karl Darlow in recent matches, with the former’s form drawing criticism for inconsistency and distribution issues.

Farke himself has publicly hinted at concerns in the goalkeeping department, and sources close to the club confirm that addressing this area is a top priority should Leeds secure survival.

Among the names on the radar is highly-rated England prospect James Trafford.

The 23-year-old, currently at Manchester City after a big-money return from Burnley in the summer of 2025, has seen limited opportunities at the Etihad and has been linked with a potential exit in search of regular football, though they know that competition will be extremely fierce should the Cityzens decide to grant his exit just a year after re-signing the England goalkeeper.

Leeds face tough battle to sign Trafford

Leeds have long admired Trafford, with previous interest dating back to his impressive spell at Burnley, where he played a starring role in their promotion push. Sources suggest the Whites are monitoring his situation closely, viewing him as an ideal fit to bring reliability, commanding presence, and Premier League pedigree between the posts.

Competition for his signature, should City decide he can move on and with the keeper undoubtedly frustrated by the decision to sanction the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma just a matter of weeks after his Etihad return, will understandably be tough.

In addition to Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur, potentially looking for an upgrade for Guglielmo Vicario, and Aston Villa, aware that Emiliano Martinez could be lured away to pastures new, also represent two sides tracking his services.

Newcastle United, who Trafford came close to signing for last summer before City showed their hand, would also likely throw their hat back into the ring were he to become available.

As a result, Leeds know they would face a hugely difficult task in winning that particular transfer race.

Nevertheless, the ambition and intention is there…

Should Leeds avoid the drop, the board has promised a significant summer rebuild aimed at establishing the club as a stable mid-table outfit. A major investment in the goalkeeping position would form part of broader squad strengthening to bridge the gap to consistent performers.

For now, focus remains on the survival scrap, but the goalkeeping conundrum underscores the need for decisive action ahead of next season. Trafford’s potential arrival could signal ambitious intent from Elland Road.

Leeds to use Red Bull to help facilitate major summer deal; playmaker transfer plan

Staying on the goalkeeper front, TEAMtalk sources can reveal that Besiktas still have a number of hurdles to navigate before they can secure the signing of Illan Meslier.

The Frenchman, out of contract in the summer, has been heavily linked with a move to the Istanbul side, though we can reveal that a move is not quite as cut and dried as initially made out.

Elsewhere, Leeds are hoping to use their Red Bull connection to secure the brilliant summer signing of an elite playmaker – though any deal will need to bypass UK laws and is wrapped in complications.

The player in question, though, would elevate the Whites to another level should they pull what has been described as the dream transfer off.

And finally, Leeds United are understood to have beaten the transfer deadline to bring in a Manchester United youth prospect in a move which could ultimately save 49ers Enterprises millions, while the Red Devils have confirmed the departures of four other young stars who have all been sent out on loan.

