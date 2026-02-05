Rangers are keen to retain the services of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore for another season, with sources suggesting a further loan spell at Ibrox remains a realistic possibility.

The 18-year-old Englishman has flourished in Glasgow since joining on a season-long deal in August. Under manager Danny Rohl, Moore has emerged as a key creative force, particularly shining in recent outings.

He had another superb performance in the commanding 5-1 victory over Kilmarnock, where he terrorised the opposition defence, created the most chances on the pitch, registered an assist for teammate Andreas Skov Olsen, and then sealed the win with a late goal.

This followed earlier contributions, including his first Rangers goal against Dundee in November and a strike in the Old Firm derby against Celtic.

Across the campaign so far, Moore has notched four goals and two assists in the Scottish Premiership and, despite a slow start, he has begun to flourish in royal blue.

Fans at Ibrox have quickly warmed to the youngster, with chants of “Mikey, Mikey Moore” ringing around the stadium and calls growing for the club to secure his return next term.

Moore himself appears settled north of the border. Indeed, in recent comments, he expressed his love for playing under Rohl, stating there’s “nothing decided so far” regarding his future, while also emphasising a focus on the present while enjoying life at Rangers.

Moore keen on Ibrox return

Sources close to the situation indicate that, should regular first-team minutes not be assured at Tottenham next season, the winger would be eager to extend his stay in Scotland to aid his continued development.

Tottenham view Moore as one of their brightest prospects after he became the club’s youngest-ever Premier League debutant at 16 years and 277 days in May 2024 and signed a new long-term contract on his 18th birthday in August 2025.

With no purchase option in the current loan agreement, Spurs are open to discussions about another temporary move, prioritising game time for the teenager over an immediate return.

As Rangers push for silverware in a competitive title race, Moore’s form could prove pivotal in the coming months. Another successful half-season might strengthen the case for another loan deal.

