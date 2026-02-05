Tottenham are bracing themselves for a summer showdown as they vow to fight to keep skipper Cristian Romero, amid fears of a potentially crushing double exit in north London.

The Argentine centre-back’s recent public outburst – branding the club “disgraceful” for operating with a threadbare squad – has intensified speculation over his future and put Spurs on high alert.

Romero is now being linked with a big-money switch to LaLiga again, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid all reportedly circling for his signature.

Indeed, my colleague Fraser Fletcher has also reported how interest from Spain has gotten ‘serious’ again following the 27-year-old’s most recent dig at the club’s board.

Sources insist, however, that Romero would not be able to leave without a fight.

Indeed, Tottenham believe his contract, which runs until 2029, gives them significant leverage – and the club is determined to retain one of their most important defensive players.

Fans remain concerned about the club’s ambition, and losing Romero would be another sharp indicator of the challenges facing the club.

Looking ahead to the summer market, Tottenham are expected to focus on strengthening rather than weakening their squad, with sources suggesting they are more interested in signing another centre-back than letting one go.

Van de Ven exit concerns also grow

Complicating matters further, the club could also face a battle to keep Micky van de Ven, who is attracting interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid, while Manchester United have also been urged to sign the Dutchman.

Losing either player would be bad enough, but there is every chance that both demand a move if the club’s disastrous domestic campaign continues.

Indeed, the only way Tottenham will be back in Europe next term will be if they win the Champions League, which still looks an incredibly tall order despite their form being significantly improved in that competition.

Replacing either player will also be a tall order, even if Romero never really hits the same heights as he does while away on international duty with Argentina.

Kevin Danso is a capable backup who is much liked by Spurs fans, while Radu Dragusin will almost certainly be moved in the summer.

There has already been plenty of noise over supremely talented youngster Luka Vuskovic and what he could bring to the side next season after his successful loan stint at Hamburg, although, worringly, Bayern Munich continue to circle for the teenager.

