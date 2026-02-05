Pep Guardiola could be replaced as Manchester City boss by Xabi Alonso or Vincent Kompany

Manchester City may be publicly maintaining their usual calm front, but TEAMtalk understands that behind the scenes the club is increasingly working to the hypothesis that Pep Guardiola will leave the Etihad this summer, and with one outstanding candidate at the front of the queue to become the next manager.

Senior figures at City continue to insist that no final decision has been communicated by Guardiola, yet multiple well‑placed sources indicate the internal mood has shifted. The expectation – quietly, but unmistakably – is that the Guardiola era is nearing its conclusion.

Sporting director Hugo Viana, who succeeded Txiki Begiristain last summer, has earned widespread admiration within the club. His first January window was viewed as a major success, with Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi arriving to strong internal reviews.

But Viana’s workload is already expanding. With a mini‑overhaul anticipated – potential exits could include Rodri, John Stones and Bernardo Silva – the Portuguese executive has begun early groundwork on identifying Guardiola’s potential successor.

City sources have denied to TEAMtalk that a definitive shortlist exists, but they do concede that preliminary work is underway on several candidates.

Former Real Madrid midfielder and rising managerial star Xabi Alonso is one figure City are monitoring extremely closely, as my colleague Fraser Fletcher also recently revealed. His reputation continues to soar, and his name carries significant weight, not only in Manchester, but also at former club Liverpool.

Another candidate admired internally is Enzo Maresca, recently departed from Chelsea. His previous work under Guardiola at City has left a lasting impression, and senior figures still hold him in high regard.

One name that would be met with overwhelming enthusiasm inside the Etihad is Vincent Kompany. The club legend has rebuilt his managerial stock with an impressive spell at Bayern Munich, and his return would be viewed as both emotionally resonant and strategically sound.

Up-and-coming managers impressing at the moment are also on the radar and they include Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Cesc Fabregas, thriving at Como, along with Francesco Farioli, who is steering Porto toward a title challenge. Meanwhile, German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann is understood to be a profile Viana appreciates.

Man City source reveals Pep exit latest

A source close to the club, speaking to TEAMtalk on condition of anonymity, painted a picture of a club bracing for change: “A lot of people within the club believe Pep is going, and even if it isn’t this summer, it feels like the final chapter is close.

“Hugo Viana has really impressed since coming in. Taking over from Txiki was an unenviable task—he was arguably the best there’s ever been at the job.

“We’re not hearing a lot of names, but there are some viable candidates we know are being looked at.”

For now, City will continue to insist that Guardiola’s future remains undecided. But privately, the gears are turning.

And with Viana already shaping the next phase of the squad, the club appears to be preparing for the most significant transition since the Catalan first walked through the door.

