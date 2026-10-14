Tottenham considering shock signing of AVAILABLE Real Madrid star

Tottenham are monitoring a Real Madrid player and giving early consideration to bringing him on board in 2027 when he’ll be available on a free, according to a report.

Spurs overhauled their centre-back ranks over the summer, though if the early going this season is anything to go by, they might wish they hadn’t.

Jan Paul van Hecke has been nothing short of disastrous, while Marcos Senesi looks sluggish. Tosin Adarabioyo has just one Premier League appearance so far.

Those that left, meanwhile, are thriving.

Cristian Romero has been an instant hit at Atletico Madrid who have won five matches in a row, including victories over Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Kevin Danso and Luka Vuskovic are regular starters at Sunderland and Brighton respectively.

Clearly, there are still question marks in Tottenham’s rearguard, and according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, one answer could come by way of Real Madrid.

He stated German veteran, Antonio Rudiger, is on Tottenham’s radar.

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Tottenham considering signing Antonio Rudiger via free agency

After considering a move for Rudiger prior to the 33-year-old signing a one-year contract extension over the summer, Spurs are now weighing up a free agent swoop for a second time at season’s end.

Rudiger at 33 is much older than the profile of players Spurs have tended to buy in recent years.

However, in the last window at least, the north London outfit saw fit to sign a handful of veterans in an attempt to help change the club’s culture and instil a more resilient mentality in the dressing room.

Indeed, Martin Dubravka, Senesi and Andy Robertson all arrived on free transfers, and the thinking would be the same with Rudiger.

O’Rourke summed up the situation when stating: ‘Tottenham Hotspur could still consider a move to sign Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger next summer.

‘The Lilywhites were heavily linked with a move for the 33-year-old ahead of this season, but ultimately opted against firming up their interest.

‘However, it is understood that Roberto De Zerbi’s side are continuing to keep tabs on the former Chelsea man, and could be prepared to move for him when his contract expires at the end of the season.’

If Spurs are to bring Rudiger back to England, they must convince the centre-back to ignore the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

O’Rourke concluded by noting that as of right now, the ‘most likely’ outcome is Rudiger moves to the Saudi Pro League next year.

The onus is thus on Spurs to prove over the course of the campaign that they are a club heading in the right direction and with a bright future under the enigmatic Roberto De Zerbi.

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