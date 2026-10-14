Man Utd and Chelsea reach decision on signing Frenkie de Jong in January

Man Utd and Chelsea are being linked with Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain as he recovers from injury, but TEAMtalk sources have played down suggestions that he could move to Manchester United or Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old Dutch midfielder is sidelined with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) tear in his right knee, an injury he got during the 2026 World Cup.

De Jong has yet to feature this season and has battled consistent fitness problems over the past year, limiting his availability and prompting fresh questions about his long-term role at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are monitoring his recovery closely, and while Hansi Flick still sees a place for him once fit, the club is not closed off to a winter assessment of his situation depending on his form and physical condition upon return.

Sources have muted talk of an immediate January exit precisely because of these recurring injury concerns.

Recent reports linking him with Man Utd and Chelsea have been played down, with any interest understood to reflect past admiration rather than a current pursuit.

For both Premier League clubs, a move for De Jong would represent a backup option rather than a primary target.

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De Jong suitors cool interest amid injury woes

Chelsea, seeking midfield reinforcement after Enzo Fernández’s departure, have been mentioned in connection with De Jong, but sources stress that the timing of his return from injury will likely lead them to focus on other primary targets.

Man Utd, meanwhile, showed genuine interest in signing De Jong back in the summer of 2022, and could revisit the idea if a transfer becomes viable, but they too are not prioritising him.

De Jong remains under contract until 2029, after signing a new deal last year.

Barcelona have midfield competition from Rodri, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo and others, which could influence their thinking if his fitness or sharpness does not fully return.

They are also set to tie down fellow midfielder Marc Bernal to a new long-term contract including a €500million (£420m / $560m) release clause, as we reported previously.

For now, sources insist that the De Jong’s physical issues have cooled external interest and reduced the likelihood of a swift transfer to England this winter, despite speculation.

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