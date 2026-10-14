Trent Alexander-Arnold rocked as Tottenham right-back ready to join Real Madrid – report

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Real Madrid could be affected, as Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro is willing to make the move to the Bernabeu, according to a report.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

The England international right-back was a star at Liverpool, but he has failed to make a huge impact at Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold had injury concerns last season, and now he is facing competition from Denzel Dumfries for a place in the starting line-up under manager Jose Mourinho.

The 28-year-old has made only 41 appearances for Madrid so far in his career, providing eight assists in the process.

Alexander-Arnold is under contract at Madrid until 2031, but doubts will emerge on his future at the Bernabeu amid rumours that Pedro Porro is willing to move to Los Blancos from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Cadena SER, Barcelona have ‘enquired’ about a deal for Porro either in the January transfer window or next summer.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that before saying yes to Barcelona, Porro ‘wants to know if that interest from Real Madrid is still there or has slowed down’.

Madrid reportedly looked at a potential deal for the Spain international right-back before deciding to sign Dumfries from Inter Milan in the summer of 2026.

‘”If Real Madrid comes calling, knowing that Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t convincing at full-back, there might be an option,” journalist Pacojo Delgado said.

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Liverpool interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold return

While it remains to be seen if Madrid decide to reignite their interest in Porro, Alexander-Arnold will not be short of options should Los Blancos decide to sell him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 26 that Real Madrid are not planning to sell Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Alexander-Arnold himself does not fancy leaving Madrid in the middle of the season.

However, we understand that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Alexander-Arnold.

Arsenal have also shown interest in the Englishman, and so have Manchester City and Chelsea.

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