Tottenham raid West Ham again for ‘huge talent’ as Cristian Romero ‘swap’ deal explained

Several Spurs stars could follow Cristian Romero out of the club

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly landed another top West Ham United talent, having already brought in Mateus Fernandes this summer, while a Spurs insider has revealed why Cristian Romero’s switch to Atletico Madrid was basically a ‘swap’ deal.

The north London club’s transfer business has stalled over the last few weeks, after they flew out of the traps with the £85million signing of midfielder Fernandes from the Hammers, alongside the captures of Sandro Tonali, Andy Robertson. Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka.

While the focus has since switched to Roberto De Zerbi’s attack, Tottenham have been forced to wait in their efforts to get a double deal for Savinho and Cody Gakpo over the line – although sources indicate confidence those deals will still be done.

There is some news on another new incoming, though, with Spurs winning the race to land highly-rated West Ham midfield talent Isaac Allen ahead of a number of rivals.

Football Insider reports that Tottenham have been ‘working hard to sign the Irons rising star in recent months’ and have ‘finally agreed a deal to sign him’.

They view the 15-year-old as a major talent for the future, with the teenager having emerged as one of the standout names in West Ham’s academy.

The England Under-15 skipper is set to become the latest Hammers youngster to depart the club, with London rivals Tottenham the newest beneficiaries.

Despite spending big on the likes of Fernandes and Tonali this month, Spurs continue to have one eye on the future when it comes to homegrown talent too – hence the swoop for Allen.

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Tottenham insider explains Romero ‘swap’

Meanwhile, club insider John Wenham has detailed how Spurs have “basically swapped” Cristian Romero for January signing Conor Gallagher.

The summer exit of Tottenham skipper Romero looked inevitable, given his long-held desire to head to Spain, in addition to the capture of Van Hecke and Senesi.

While it had looked like a move to Inter Milan was the likeliest destination, Atletico reignited their interest to ultimately seal the £34m capture of the Argentina international.

That lowly fee for a player who still had three years on his contract surprised many, but Wenham views the Romero transfer as essentially a straight swap for Gallagher, who moved to Spurs for £34.6m during the winter window.

He told Tottenham News: “It was the easiest deal to do in football. We owe them £40million, or a high percentage of that from the Conor Gallagher transfer in the winter.

“It basically means we’ve swapped the two of them, we just won’t pay for Gallagher, and they will get Romero, and it’s basically a swap.”

Wenham also has detailed why he feels Spurs wanted to see the back of Romero this summer.

He added: “Tottenham just wanted him out of the club.

“He had spoken against the ownership on two occasions, we’re starting afresh with this new ownership this summer, they don’t want any baggage from that previous era around, and they just wanted him out the door.

“Tottenham recruited in advance his replacement in Jan Paul van Hecke, who is incredibly similar in terms of his style of play, and is available more.

“We’re stronger in letting Romero go, people said at the start of the winter, we should be getting £60m, when the club actively want you out and replace you in advance, you’re left in a difficult position.

“We found someone willing to take his full salary, take him off our hands permanently. I think Tottenham will be pleased.”

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