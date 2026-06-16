Tottenham are looking to bring a legend back to the club

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has revealed the club have made an approach to re-sign a club legend, and there’s “always a possibility” of him coming back.

Spurs have just had potentially the worst season in their history. They went into the final day of the Premier League season not knowing if they’d still be in the top flight next term.

They’ll be determined not to let that happen next season, and have made a good start, with the signings of defenders Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, and the new contract handed to Pedro Porro.

Tottenham are evidently looking to improve the attack, and are said to be attempting the stunning re-signing of Son Heung-min.

That’s per former club scout King, who’s heard about an approach for the LAFC man.

He told Tottenham News: “This is from someone who I know – Spurs were trying to get Son back for a year, for the season coming.

“He’d certainly generate some interest if he came back. There’s always the possibility of him coming on loan.”

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Son return feels unlikely

However, Son returning to Tottenham does not feel particularly likely. He left still with time on his contract, with the club happy to let him go and Spurs willing to let him leave.

He left after a 17th-placed Premier League finish and Europa League triumph. It felt as if the departure was due to having ticked off a goal of lifting silverware with Spurs, but also due to a lack of competitiveness in the league.

With the club having finished 17th again, luring a player back in who left in the same circumstances, even on loan, feels difficult.

There is also the issue of his wages – Son is reported to be the second-highest earner in the MLS, behind only Lionel Messi.

Generally, a loan deal would see the parent club cover at least a portion of the wages.

LAFC won’t want to be shelling a big chunk of cash for a player who is not representing them, and Spurs won’t want to pay a large percentage of what is a higher wage than most of their current squad get.

There is the sense that, after two poor season, Son, a true Tottenham legend with 454 appearances to his name, could bring some passion to a squad that has been deflated of late.

However, he’s 33, so he’s on the decline, and he’d not have left if he still felt as passionately as he did earlier in his Tottenham spell.

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