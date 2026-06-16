Manchester United’s transfer window is in freefall after pulling out of two big-money moves, refusing to pay up for Mateus Fernandes, and now seeing Tottenham take the first step towards hijacking a winger signing.

Man Utd moved quickly to bank Ederson who will become the first signing of the summer transfer window at Old Trafford. However, plans to add Elliot Anderson and/or Sandro Tonali have now been shelved for the same reason.

Man Utd don’t believe Nottingham Forest’s asking price for Anderson (£120m-plus guaranteed) represents sound business.

As such, they’re leaving that deal to Manchester City, and it’s a similar story with Sandro Tonali (£100m) who has surprisingly held positive talks over a shock switch to Tottenham.

With those two moves off, Man Utd’s focus is firmly on West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes. There’s more bad news there, however, with The Mirror claiming Man Utd have informed West Ham they will NOT meet their £80m valuation.

Man Utd are prepared to play hardball over the fee, which leaves them vulnerable given Real Madrid and PSG are both circling over the Portugal international too.

It gets worse for Michael Carrick’s men, with the latest from Ben Jacobs revealing Tottenham could snap up confirmed winger target, Crysencio Summerville.

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Tottenham exploring Crysencio Summerville signing

The Athletic’s David Ornstein was first to report on Man Utd’s interest in West Ham’s Dutch winger.

He revealed an enquiry had been made over the transfer that would be projected to cost around £50m.

When taking to X, trusted reporter Jacobs revealed Summerville has scored highly on Man Utd’s data analysis.

However, he also revealed Spurs have ‘called’ about the move in case their attempts to sign Savinho from Manchester City come to nothing.

Jacobs wrote: “Manchester United have added Crysencio Summerville to their list of wide options, as David Ornstein called.

“An enquiry has already been made to West Ham after Summerville scored high in data analysis.

“Spurs have also called West Ham as Summerville is an option in case Savinho doesn’t move”

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From Man Utd’s perspective, they’ll be hoping Spurs don’t falter in their attempts to lure Savinho to north London.

The Brazilian is open to joining Spurs and Man City have greenlit his sale. Club-to-club talks were recently said to be advancing, per The Daily Mail, with a deal anticipated to cost roughly £60m.

But if Savinho’s move were to progress no further, Man Utd would face a threat to their hopes of landing Summerville by way of an increasingly ambitious Spurs now Roberto De Zerbi is at the helm.

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