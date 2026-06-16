Liverpool are actively exploring the market for a signing in a position you might not expect, with both The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano aligned in their reporting.

The transfer headlines at Liverpool right now centre on the wing positions. Yan Diomande is the undisputed top target, with his heroics in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 win over Ecuador at the World Cup showcasing why.

Diomande ripped Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie to shreds, and the latest from Fabrizio Romano has revealed the two advantages Liverpool now hold in their quest to beat PSG to his signature.

What’s more, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed the influence new manager, Andoni Iraola, is having on Liverpool’s pursuit.

With the futures of Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo uncertain, and Hugo Ekitike sidelined for the long haul with a ruptured Achilled tendon, The Athletic state a second addition in the final third is desired.

There have been reports out of Uruguay regarding Darwin Nunez returning to Anfield, though both The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano have insisted they’re wide of the mark.

The two sources are also aligned in their reporting on Liverpool now looking into the market for a signing in central midfield.

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Liverpool want new midfielder / Alexis Mac Allister could leave

The Reds don’t lack for options at present, with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo on the books.

However, both are claiming Liverpool are looking to add one more midfielder, likely in anticipation of a departure.

After addressing the attackers situation, The Athletic stated: ‘Centre midfield and right-back are also positions that need to be addressed.’

Taking to YouTube, Romano provided his take on the situation, and also stressed Mac Allister could make way this summer.

The Argentine was named in the 2024/25 PFA Team of the Year in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign.

He’s a regular starter for the reigning World Cup holders, though his most recent campaign at Anfield was a miserable one to say the least, with Mac Allister no longer looking capable of coping with the physical demands and intensity of Premier League football.

Aside from Mac Allister – who is admired at Real Madrid – Curtis Jones also has chances to leave, and his exit appears far likelier. The latest on Jones – who is being pursued with vigour by Inter Milan – can be read here.

Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool midfield plans

“In midfield, there could be movements,” began Romano. “I would not be surprised if Liverpool go for a new midfielder, it’s a possibility.

“Liverpool are making some calls for midfielders over the recent days and weeks. So I expect movement at Liverpool in terms of midfielders.

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“Let’s see what happens on the future of Alexis Mac Allister, and with Curtis Jones who is wanted by Inter Milan.

“So also in terms of exits, what’s going to happen, but Liverpool are checking the midfielders market.”

It’s not yet clear which midfielder Liverpool will make a play for, though a handful of stars have been indexed to the Reds by one outlet or another so far.

Among those frequently linked with a potential switch to Anfield include Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).