A Tottenham forward has been tipped to follow the lead of Jadon Sancho in a loan move away from the club by a former Spurs scout.

Spurs have rectified their defence and midfield with some stunning moves this summer, namely those of Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. They now look to be eyeing new attacking signings, too.

That could ensure that Mikey Moore is loaned out again, having spent last season with Rangers.

He’s currently being linked with Borussia Dortmund, and Bryan King feels there’s a precedent set for that move being a good one.

He told Tottenham News: “That would be a fantastic loan, I think Dortmund would be a huge step up in terms of the level of the club, the fact that they’re playing Champions League football, and are in the Bundesliga, a top-five league.

“Tottenham are just operating at a different level now, and I think a loan where Moore is playing week in, week out would be very good.

“Dortmund obviously have a history of doing very well with English wingers, you look at Jadon Sancho, who was outstanding for Dortmund and has never managed to recreate those levels.

“Jamie Gittens was also at Dortmund, so, I think that would be brilliant for him. If that is reliable and there is true interest there, then I think that’d be a fantastic move for all parties.”

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Dortmund push ongoing

TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham and Dortmund are in dialogue over Moore. However, the German club are talking about a loan with an option to buy.

Spurs are not enthused by the prospect of losing Moore permanently given his high ceiling.

Indeed, they’d be happy for him to go out on loan to gain experience, but would rather he came back to them afterwards.

With that said, Tottenham are expected to block any approaches for a permanent move.

It is not clear whether Dortmund will depart negotiations or continue to pursue Moore solely for a flat loan.

Spurs would be open to Moore’s departure to the German club on loan, aware of the benefits of time spent in Germany – which Luka Vuskovic highlighted when he was in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in his first year in a top-five European league last term.

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