Aston Villa have hijacked Newcastle United’s move for Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi and are now poised to complete a deal for one of Switzerland’s brightest young talents, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old enhanced his growing reputation with an outstanding World Cup campaign, but both Villa and Newcastle had been tracking him long before the tournament began.

Indeed, Newcastle looked to have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals after agreeing terms with Freiburg last week on a €60million (£51.1m) deal.

However, as TEAMtalk revealed at the time, the Magpies had concerns that negotiations with the player’s representatives were not progressing at the same pace as discussions with the Bundesliga club.

Those concerns have now proved well founded.

TEAMtalk can reveal Aston Villa have seized the opportunity, moving quickly to strike an agreement not only with Freiburg but, crucially, with Manzambi’s camp.

The move bears striking similarities to the deal that saw Liverpool hijack Newcastle’s pursuit of Victor Munoz earlier this summer.

This time it is Villa who have stepped in at the decisive moment, with sources indicating the player has now been convinced that his future lies at Villa Park.

Manzambi first caught Aston Villa’s attention during Freiburg’s Europa League campaign, which ultimately came to an end against Unai Emery’s side.

TEAMtalk understands Emery was hugely impressed by the midfielder’s performances but, true to his long-standing approach, wanted to assess the player first-hand before giving the green light to pursue a deal.

That personal assessment has now paid off. It is a recruitment strategy Emery has successfully employed before, most notably with Morgan Rogers after watching the England international during his Middlesbrough spell before sanctioning Villa’s move.

TEAMtalk understands Manzambi’s versatility, athleticism and technical quality make him an ideal fit for Emery’s evolving midfield.

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Manzambi not connected to Rogers

There has inevitably been speculation the Switzerland international could arrive as a replacement for Morgan Rogers should the England star depart this summer.

However, Villa sources insist the two situations are not directly connected and maintain Manzambi has been identified on his own merits rather than as a contingency signing.

For Newcastle, the outcome represents another frustrating near miss in the market.

Unlike the Victor Munoz saga, though, there is less surprise on Tyneside.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle were aware throughout the process that Villa remained a serious threat and always recognised there was a real possibility the player could choose the Midlands over St James’ Park.

Attention will now turn towards alternative midfield targets, with Newcastle continuing work on several options as they reshape Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new season.

Villa, meanwhile, look set to pull off one of the window’s most impressive transfer hijacks by landing a player regarded as one of European football’s most exciting young midfield prospects.

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