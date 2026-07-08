Tottenham Hotspur face a major dilemma after being contacted by Borussia Dortmund about the possibility of a deal for Mikey Moore this summer, as the club look to balance the books in the wake of an aggressive summer rebuild at N17 and ensure their star teenager’s development is not stunted.

Sources close to the negotiations have revealed that the German side have already made contact over a prospective deal and have made it clear they are very keen to bring the talented 18-year-old to the Bundesliga.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that Dortmund have already opened talks with Spurs, asking about a potential loan deal that would include an option to buy as part of any agreement.

Spurs, meanwhile, are less enthusiastic about a permanent departure at this point in the player’s career. They would much rather see Moore go out on loan for another season, as this is seen as the best way to aid his development and prepare him for the demands of senior football at the highest level.

In that regard, Moore is a player the club sees as having the capabilities to reach the very top and the loan with an option to buy expected to be blocked, sources can reveal.

Whether that puts Dortmund off from making a move remains to be seen, though Tottenham themselves are well aware of just how beneficial a year in the Bundesliga could be for his development…

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Strong competition emerges for Mikey Moore

Should Dortmund persist with chasing a deal – and sources insist they are determined to bring in the teenager – then they will face competition for his signature from Rangers.

Dortmund’s interest, though, is a clear blow to Rangers, who had been hoping to secure a renewal of Moore’s loan deal from last season.

The Glasgow club had enjoyed having the player in their squad and have made it clear to Moore’s representatives that they would love him to welcome him back in the 2026/27 season.

Tottenham consider the Bundesliga to represent a much better league and a genuine step up for Moore compared to his previous experience. This move would offer him the chance to play in a more technically demanding environment where he can face higher-quality opposition on a regular basis.

In addition, Dortmund’s participation in the Champions League would give Moore vital experience in Europe’s premier competition, which is regarded as an important factor in his overall progression.

The talks are still very early and Moore’s future is very much undecided at present.

If it transpires that a return to Rangers is the preferred route, then the Scottish club have made it clear that they would be happy to have him back. Moore also loved his time in Glasgow and would be very open to a return.

However, sources have indicated that Dortmund is a very good opportunity for Moore.

This is particularly true given the club’s well-documented history of developing young English talent, which could provide the ideal platform for the player to develop and fulfil his potential.

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