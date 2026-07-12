Tottenham standing firm as Nott’m Forest open talks to sign £50m-rated wantaway star

Nottingham Forest are reported to have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the proposed signing of Lucas Bergvall this summer, despite the north London club’s stance that they are keen to keep the midfielder.

Spurs are in the midst of a massive revamp of a squad that has underperformed massively on the domestic stage over the past two seasons, with six new signings already through the door.

The initial defensive overhaul has since been followed by the captures of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes for a combined £185million to bolster a midfield that has often struggled to control games.

That double signing prompted Bergvall to tell Tottenham bosses that he wanted out in the search for more regular game time in north London.

Spurs’ stance has been clear, though. They want to keep a player who they beat Barcelona to the signature of back in 2024 but has failed to deliver on his potential to date.

The fact that Bergvall is still pushing to leave, though, has alerted other clubs to his availability, with Aston Villa showing significant interest in the 20-year-old.

However, as our sources revealed last month, Forest showed immediate interest in Bergvall as soon as it became apparent that Elliot Anderson was heading to Manchester City.

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Forest make their move for Bergvall

And it’s now being reported by multiple sources that Forest have made an official move for the Swede, who made three substitute appearances and one start for his country at the World Cup.

It’s being claimed that dialogue has started over a potential transfer but that Spurs will only sell at the right price, which they deem to be in the region of £50m.

Another of our sources has also revealed the plethora of clubs chasing Bergvall, which will only aid Tottenham when it comes to landing the fee they want for the attacking midfielder.

A potential exit will frustrate a large section of the Tottenham fanbase who think very highly of Bergvall, although the player himself has not backed up their faith in his quality.

Indeed, in 78 games for the club in all competitions, he has scored just two goals and laid on nine assists.

With that in mind, Spurs will do incredibly well to get anything close to their asking price for the player, having spent just £8.5m to secure his signature two years ago.