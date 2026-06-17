Tottenham have opened talks over the signing of young Cologne forward Said El Mala, and hope to beat Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest to his signature as part of a unique double deal, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have been arguably the most active side this summer so far, having already agreed deals for Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers and now locking on to an impressive triple £212m transfer to completely transform their side.

However, they are far from done there, and sources have now confirmed they have ambitious plans over the prospective signing of in-demand 19-year-old German Under-21 talent El Mala.

Indeed, we can reveal that Tottenham have made regular checks on the player throughout the 2025/26 campaign and have now made contact with his representatives over the past week, adding themselves to a growing list of Premier League interest.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle had already been in active dialogue, while Brentford’s prolonged pursuit ended when the London club withdrew due to complications surrounding the deal earlier this summer.

El Mala, who has impressed in Germany with his pace, technical ability and goal threat, which has seen him register 27 goals in 81 senior games, is seen as a bright prospect capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

His parents, who are helping to represent him, continue to play a central role in negotiations and are keen for any interested party to also consider signing his younger brother, Malek El Mala, who remains at Cologne.

This family element has added difficulties to any deal and is understood to have been a factor in Brentford’s decision to step away.

However, despite those complications, there is already optimism that a deal can be struck to bring the player to N17…

DON’T MISS: Sandro Tonali rebuffs Man City to sign for Tottenham with deal costing LESS than expected – top sources

Tottenham transfers: El Mala keen on Premier League switch

Despite the added complications, there remains positivity that a deal for El Mala – rated in the €40m (£34.5m, $46m) bracket – can be struck in the coming weeks.

With the player more than open to moving to England, clubs are exploring ways to navigate the dual-player request while prioritising the capture of the elder sibling, who is viewed as having significant long-term potential. Most interested clubs, though, do not want both players.

Spurs, though, are prepared to compromise, although the coming weeks will be critical as his family evaluates his options and balances personal development with the right move.

Tottenham’s interest adds another top team to the race. Spurs are looking to strengthen their attacking options and see the teenager as a versatile addition who can play across the front line. Spurs are backing De Zerbi with serious funds and will spend big this summer to ensure they are not embroiled in a fight at the wrong end of the table for a third season in a row.

With multiple clubs now involved, the transfer is expected to gather pace. While the family package remains a hurdle, sources suggest all parties are motivated to find a resolution that allows Said El Mala to take the next step in his career.

READ NEXT: Tottenham man who was dead under Tudor backed by insider to stay – but NOT as starter