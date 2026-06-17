Roberto De Zerbi is not expected to give Radu Dragusin many minutes, and his former club want him back

A Tottenham star could potentially be offered a route back to his former club, with it ‘hard to believe’ Roberto De Zerbi will give him many minutes in his side next season.

Spurs have already set about improving their squad so they aren’t in relegation danger after two successive 17th-placed Premier League finishes. The defence has been improved, with the signings of Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson already done, while Jan Paul van Hecke is understood to be joining, too, for a fee of £52m.

That will give the defence a very different look next season, and could force out some existing members of the Tottenham back line.

Per TuttoSport, it’s ‘hard to believe’ Spurs boss De Zerbi will give Radu Dragusin much of a look-in next season, after he played just 10 times – partially due to injury – in the Premier League across the 2025/26 campaign.

There is said to have been an ‘indirect mandate’ from the club to Dragusin’s intermediaries, hoping they’ll find a club willing to pay the €20-25million (£17.3-21.6m) valuation.

The report suggests that if former club Juventus manages to find the right fit, the departures of one of a few players could directly finance the Romanian’s return.

The names mentioned in that context are Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly and Gleison Bremer, the latter of which has a release clause which becomes active in July.

DON’T MISS: Tonali says YES to Tottenham transfer with OUTRAGEOUS £212m triple raid ON

Dragusin may have no future at Tottenham

While Dragusin couldn’t play for Spurs last season until late December due to injury, under De Zerbi late on, he was hardly given a sniff.

He may still have been contending with some problems caused by his previous injury, but he was given just two minutes, across two games, under the new coach.

In those games, Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso started at centre-back, which had there not been any recruitment this summer, would likely be the starting pair for the club next season, as Cristian Romero looks sure to depart.

But with Senesi signed and Van Hecke coming through the door, there are now two more options at centre-back, and one of those signed for more than £50million.

It feels that the three at the front of the pecking order for Spurs will now be Van de Ven and the two newbies.

Danso was already ahead of Dragusin last season, and therefore it seems the Romanian might well be playing for a new club next season.

Whether that is Juventus remains to be seen, but it feels that may be an option.

READ MORE: Luka Vuskovic sends message to Tottenham after Van Hecke signing as shock Son return approach made