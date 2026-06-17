Man Utd SLASH Rashford asking price to speed up signing of ‘dangerously quick’ replacement

Manchester United will not demand the full £40m when selling Marcus Rashford this summer, with a report noting the signing of his ‘dangerously quick’ replacement hinges on Rashford’s sale.

Barcelona let their option to buy Rashford for €30m / £26m lapse on June 15. Rashford had already agreed personal terms with the LaLiga champions and made no secret of his desire to sign with Hansi Flick’s side outright.

But after prioritising Anthony Gordon and wrapping up that £69m deal in rapid fashion, Rashford was relegated to side issue.

And with Barca still hoping to spend big money on a replacement for Robert Lewandowski (Julian Alvarez remains the top target), Barca have no intention of paying anything substantial.

That has put the 28-year-old on course to return to Old Trafford once his exploits with England at the World Cup conclude.

However, Man Utd are desperate to sell, not least because they want rid of his colossal £325,000-a-week wages which don’t mesh with the new salary structure being implemented.

The Athletic recently brought news of a secret clause in Rashford’s contract that allows any club barring Liverpool and Manchester City to sign Rashford for £40m.

£40m perhaps represents a much more accurate valuation of a winger who let’s not forget, racked up 28 goal contributions without being a guaranteed starter at the Camp Nou last term.

But according to the latest from The Sun, that £40m price point is a red herring, with Man Utd willing to sell for less if it hastens his departure.

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Marcus Rashford out, Crysencio Summerville in

They declared: ‘Rashford is available for less than £40m but it does little harm in notifying potential suitors that they can have him (via the clause) if they really want him.’

Another reason the Red Devils are so determined to move Rashford on is because signing a new left winger largely hinges on Rashford’s exit clearing money and space.

West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville is on Man Utd’s radar, with David Ornstein revealing an enquiry has been made during Man Utd’s talks to sign Mateus Fernandes.

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The Hammers are gearing up for the sales of many of their best players after suffering relegation to the Championship.

Summerville – who scored a superb goal in the Netherlands’ World Cup opener – is among those expected to depart.

Time is of the essence for Man Utd given Ben Jacobs has confirmed Tottenham have also called West Ham regarding the 24-year-old wide man.

Spurs have identified Summerville as a plan B if their preferred move for Manchester City’s Savinho falls through. And as mentioned, Man Utd feel they cannot move for Summerville until Rashford goes.

The Sun provided some insight into why Man Utd are so smitten with Summerville, who The Athletic described as ‘dangerously quick’ in their write-up.

They stated: ‘United want to reinforce their left-hand side, be it via a full back or a winger, Summerville’s parent club, West Ham, have been relegated and he is a sellable asset.

‘Summerville, 24, falls into the 22-26 age bracket United favour and he has five years of Premier League experience, so he is totally aligned with United’s recruitment strategy.

‘He is also a talent who does not command a starting spot. Matheus Cunha has thrived playing off the left and Patrick Dorgu is more comfortable operating further forward.’