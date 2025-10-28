Tottenham target ambitious move for Ballon d’Or nominee Man Utd foolishly discarded – sources

As Scott McTominay continues to flourish away from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Napoli midfielder, sources have told TEAMtalk, but it may not be easy for the north London club to bring the Scotland international to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

McTominay established himself in the Man Utd first team after rising through the ranks at the Premier League club’s youth academy. The Scotland international’s all-action attitude made him an important figure in the team and a favourite among the fans, as he went on to make 255 appearances for Man Utd, scoring 29 goals and giving eight assists in the process.

However, Man Utd decided to cash in on McTominay in the summer of 2024, with then-manager Erik ten Hag having used him just 18 times in the starting line-up in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign.

Napoli snapped up McTominay from Man Utd for an initial fee of just £21million (€24m, $28m), and the Scotland international midfielder has gone from strength to strength at the Italian giants.

McTominay helped Napoli win the Scudetto in the 2024/25 campaign and came 18th in the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or rankings.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are among the clubs that have taken a shine to McTominay and are keen on bringing him back to the Premier League.

Sources close to McTominay have revealed that Barcelona have placed him on a three-man shortlist to bolster their midfield pivot next summer, alongside Amadou Onana and a La Masia graduate.

In England, Tottenham and Newcastle lead the chase for McTominay. Spurs see the 28-year-old as the ideal player to provide the energy and spark needed in the engine room.

As for Newcastle, manager Eddie Howe views the former Man Utd star’s leadership and Premier League pedigree as perfect for his side’s Champions League push.

Napoli plan new contract for Scott McTominay – sources

Despite interest from Barcelona, Tottenham and Newcastle in McTominay, a January move is pretty much categorically off the table.

McTominay’s transformation from a Man Utd outcast to a Napoli linchpin has been nothing short of sensational.

The Scotland international has become the heartbeat of Antonio Conte’s midfield, earning rave reviews and the undying love of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona faithful.

In 10 appearances for Napoli this season, McTominay has scored four goals and given one assist.

McTominay’s physicality, box-to-box energy, and newfound composure have made him indispensable for Napoli.

Fans chant his name, scarves bearing ‘McTominay 39′ sell out, and Conte loves him.

While it is only logical that top clubs, such as Barcelona, Tottenham and Newcastle are taking interest in McTominay, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has no intention of disrupting a title charge.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that McTominay, who is under contract at Napoli until 2028, is “extremely happy” in Naples, thriving under Conte’s regime and embracing the city’s passion.

“Scott loves the life here,” a source said. “The fans treat him like family.”

However, a Premier League return in the summer of 2026 remains a live possibility.

McTominay has never hidden his affection for English football, and sources say he would listen to “the right project.”

Napoli, aware of his value, plan contract extension talks in January, aiming to tie him down until 2030 with a significant release clause.

For now, McTominay’s focus is Napoli blue. Barcelona, Spurs, and Newcastle must wait – but the race for Scotland’s midfield colossus is only just beginning.

