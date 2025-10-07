Fulham are expecting to face a decision over offers for Adama Traore in January, and TEAMtalk understands that West Ham United are in the mix for his signature, while the winger struggles to establish himself under Marco Silva.

The 29-year-old Spanish international is yet to start a Premier League game this term, and has played just 143 minutes in the division so far.

There was talk of Traore leaving Fulham in the summer, but no move materialised at the time.

However, interest could be revived in the coming months, with West Ham believed to be among the clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

TEAMtalk understands the Hammers are beginning to identify potential attacking additions for new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and Traore is a player who fits the kind of profile he admires.

Nuno worked with the Spanish winger during their time together at Wolves and remains an admirer of his explosive pace and physical style.

As revealed by TEAMtalk on October 5, West Ham also have Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee among their early attacking targets to track, with the club eager to add more firepower ahead of the second half of the season.

West Ham gunning for underused Fulham ace

Sources suggest that Fulham could be open to sanctioning a move for Traore in January if a suitable offer arrives.

The situation has West Ham on alert as they prepare to back Nuno with additions in the winter transfer window.

The manager, who replaced Graham Potter two weeks ago, led West Ham to a 1-1 draw with Everton in his first game in charge before they lost 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Nuno has been tasked with guiding West Ham away from the relegation places and views strengthening his attacking options as key to that.

The London side, who currently sit second-bottom of the table, have scored only five goals in seven Premier League games so far, making them the second-least potent side in the division.

Under Nuno, Traore notched 10 goals and 18 assists in 131 games. By comparison, he has scored four times and contributed 13 assists under Silva, and doesn’t seem to be in his long-term plans at Fulham.

Traore is a player to keep a close eye on in January, with his Fulham contract set to expire at the end of this season.

