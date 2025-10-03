Bremer, Guehi and Upamecano have all been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool will be in the market for a new centre-back when the transfer window opens next year – and they’ve already been linked with a lot of potential targets.

The Reds signed Giovanni Leoni from Parma in the summer for a fee of £26million plus add-ons, but he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut.

Ibrahima Konate has also entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and will reportedly look to join Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid.

Below, TEAMtalk guides you through all the centre-backs that Liverpool have been linked with since the last transfer window closed. We tell you their ages, current clubs, contract situations and what the level of interest might be.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Jarrad Branthwaite

Current club: Everton

Everton Age: 23

23 Contract expires: 2030

Since breaking into the Everton team at the start of the 2023/24 season, Branthwaite has established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League.

He was the subject of two rejected bids from Manchester United in the summer of 2024 and has also been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Recent tabloid reports suggest that Liverpool have now joined the race for the 23-year-old’s signature, but a cross-city switch would be very controversial.

No player has transferred directly from Everton to Liverpool since Abel Xavier in 2002, with Nick Barmby the only other in the Premier League era.

The Toffees are also in a strong negotiating position after the England international put pen to paper on a new five-year contract in the summer.

Marc Guehi

Current club: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Age: 25

25 Contract expires: 2026

Guehi looked set to complete a £35million move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, but the deal fell through after Crystal Palace were unable to sign a replacement.

“It would be a bit ridiculous to deny that we were close to signing Guehi,” Slot said. “That is so out in the open. But these things happen. It probably happened to our players where they were close to signing for other clubs and then things change in the last moment.

“We would have liked to sign him, of course. If we feel we can strengthen the team, we never hesitate to do so, and that is what we tried to do. It is a pity for us and the player but he is in a good place at Palace, where he won the FA Cup and Community Shield. Let’s see what the future brings for him and us.”

While a number of sources state that Liverpool are now likely to wait until next summer to land the centre-back on a free transfer, we understand a move in the January transfer window cannot be ruled out.

Leoni’s injury and potential competition from Real Madrid has prompted Liverpool to step up their pursuit of the England international.

Micky van de Ven

Current club: Tottenham

Tottenham Age: 24

24 Contract expires: 2029

Liverpool were initially linked with Van de Ven in the summer of 2023 before he joined Tottenham, while Arne Slot has previously tried to sign the Netherlands international for both AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.

According to online reports in England, they are still interested in the centre-back but could face competition from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Current club: Brighton

Brighton Age: 25

25 Contract expires: 2027

Van Hecke won the Brighton Player of the Season award and their Players’ Player of the Season award in 2024/25 and his performances have also attracted interest from a number of sides.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed that Liverpool have been scouting the Netherlands international, who wants to play Champions League football.

“I have ambitions to play at the highest possible level and want to give myself that chance,” he said. “For now, I think this is the ideal situation. Hopefully, it will be a good season and a World Cup; then we’ll see. It’s difficult to look a year ahead, of course.”

SERIE A

Sam Beukema

Current club: Napoli

Napoli Age: 26

26 Contract expires: 2030

While playing for Go Ahead Eagles, Beukema held transfer talks with Slot back and was left impressed by how the then-Feyenoord manager knew his game in detail.

“There were a couple of eye-openers where I was like: ‘Woah, I’ve never thought about the game like that before’,” he revealed.

“He said: ‘In the build-up you’re very good but when it’s unpredictable in the midfield and you go to intercept the ball at that age (20) you sometimes lose control’. I was like: ‘You’re right. I’ve never thought about that before’.”

But the centre-back ultimately joined AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2021 and recently moved to Napoli following a two-season stint at Bologna.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool could now look to bring the 26-year-old to Anfield due to Slot’s connection and admiration for the player.

Gleison Bremer

Current club: Juventus

Juventus Age: 28

28 Contract expires: 2029

After missing most of the 2024/25 season with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, Bremer has bounced back to reassert himself as one of Serie A’s most reliable centre-backs.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are among the Premier League sides that have scouted the Brazil international and the lure of a move to England could turn his head.

He is under contract with Juventus until 2029 but his deal reportedly includes a €55million (£47.9m / $64.3m) release clause.

LALIGA

Ronald Araujo

Current club: Barcelona

Barcelona Age: 26

26 Contract expires: 2031

Araujo has become a key player under Hansi Flick, but Barcelona’s difficult financial situation could tempt the LaLiga side into a sale as they try to balance the books.

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest that Liverpool are willing to make a €50million (£43.6m, $58.7m) bid for the 26-year-old, who can operate as a centre-back or as a right-back.

It has also been reported that former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has told the Uruguayan international to move to Anfield.

BUNDESLIGA

Dayot Upamecano

Current club: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Age: 26

26 Contract expires: 2026

Upamecano has made over 150 appearances for Bayern Munich, but has now entered the final year of his contract and negotiations over a new deal have stalled.

As things stand, the 26-year-old centre-back will be free to strike a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club once the January transfer window opens.

Reports in Germany claim that Liverpool are looking to sign him on a free transfer, and he could replace his former RB Leipzig teammate at Anfield.

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, who is on Liverpool and Real Madrid’s radar

EREDIVISIE

Aaron Bouwman

Current club: Ajax

Ajax Age: 18

18 Contract expires: 2027

Ajax have produced some brilliant players from their academy and Bouwman is the latest talent from their conveyor belt.

He made his first-team debut earlier this season and TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Manchester City are all interested in the 18-year-old.

