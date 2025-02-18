West Ham try to steal a march on Man Utd and Tottenham for in-demand duo

West Ham have reportedly made a move to try and sign Lille forward Jonathan David ahead of his deal expiring with the French side this summer.

The Hammers are short on centre-forwards at present, with Antonio recovering from a near life-threatening car crash and summer signing Niclas Fullkrug out with a hamstring injury. The east London outfit did sign Brighton’s Evan Ferguson on loan for the second half of the campaign, while Danny Ings continues to be on the fringes of the first-team.

Incidentally, one man West Ham have been linked with is Lille’s David, with the Canada international set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Now, ExWHUEmployee claims that Graham Potter’s team have met with David’s agent to discuss the possibility of a summer transfer for the Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool-linked forward. However, he, and team-mate Angel Gomes, are considered an “ambitious” target – and one they are unlikely to land.

He wrote on The West Ham Way Patreon: “It is understood that West Ham have met with the agent of Canadian forward Jonathan David to discuss the possibility of him joining West Ham in the summer when his contract expires. The chances of signing the Canadian forward from Lille are considered unlikely but of course it is worth a try.

“Jonathan David would be a great solution to our need for a forward and the club are aware of this although there is expected to be competition from a whole host of clubs. David plays in France for Lille and coincidentally another of their players, who is also available for a free in the summer, is a target and that is England international Angel Gomes, although once more he is considered an ambitious target.”

Both David, who has scored 104 goals in 218 games for Lille, and Gomes have been linked with Tottenham and United but West Ham are looking to beat their Premier League rivals to the punch.

David faces uncertain Lille future

Lille president Olivier Létang ruled out selling the Canadian in the January transfer window. And while David seems to be heading for a summer exit from the Ligue 1 side, he himself said nothing was set in stone late last year.

He told La Voix du Nord: “As the president (Olivier Létang) said several times, discussions are going on. We’re talking but no decision has been reached. The door is never closed. It’s 50-50.”

But, the 25-year-old has admitted he wants to play for a certain European giant one day.

He told The Athletic: “[Barcelona] was always the team I grew up supporting. When you grow up supporting a team, it’s your dream to play for them.”

Regardless of where he goes, he will not be short on suitors.

