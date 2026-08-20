Mikel Arteta wants to keep Myles Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick appear to have issued conflicting messages over Manchester United-linked Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Despite starring in the Champions League final last season as a midfielder, reports emerged that Arsenal had offered Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd and Chelsea earlier this month.

This came shortly after the Gunners spent around £75million on Newcastle United captain and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The 19-year-old, who rose to prominence at Arsenal as a left-back in the 2024-25 season, started in his side’s 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

But manager Arteta didn’t exactly dismiss talk of a summer exit for the England international, whose contract runs until 2030.

The Spaniard said, “I’m not going to talk about speculation. If there is speculation about our players, it’s a good sign. That means our players attract attention and are doing a good job.”

However, on Thursday, he nailed his colours to the mast as Arsenal try and defend their Premier League title this season.

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Mikel Arteta wants Myles Lewis-Skelly to stay

When asked if Lewis-Skelly would still be at Arsenal beyond the summer transfer window, Arteta told reporters on Thursday, “100%”.

He continued, “The players that have been raised in our system and they feel the love and the connection with the club bring something else.

“We need to look after them in a really special way. When we can, we want to protect those assets as much as possible. Develop them and make them very important to the club.”

However, Garlick hinted to the BBC this week that the door is open for a potential sale of the Hale End product.

“We’re not actively looking at selling those homegrown players, but if the right opportunity came up and it was right for them and right for the club, then we’d obviously consider that,” he said.

This comes hot on the heels of Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney calling on INEOS to pursue Lewis-Skelly, who could reportedly cost £45m.

He said on the Stick to United podcast, “I don’t think you can rely on Luke Shaw to be consistent for the whole season and that leads me to Myles Lewis-Skelly.

“We’re hearing that he could be available for not that much money, so I think that’s an absolute no-brainer.

“If you can get a player in who can play left-back and centre-midfield, that’s an absolute no-brainer. He’s young and he’s got a massive future ahead of him.”

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