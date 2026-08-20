Arsenal legend reveals major reason Lewis-Skelly could still be sold to Man Utd

Ian Wright has detailed why he fears Myles Lewis-Skelly could still be sold by Arsenal before the summer transfer window closes, amid significant interest from Manchester United in particular.

The Gunners are primed to seal their fifth signing of the window, after agreeing a £51million fee with Aston Villa for England centre-back Ezri Konsa.

With Christos Tzolis, Bruno Guimaraes and Illan Meslier already having added to a formidable squad, alongside the permanent capture of Piero Hincapie, it’s claimed that Arsenal are after at least one major addition for Mikel Arteta.

While it’s no secret they remain in the hunt for another forward signing, there’s also plenty of speculation surrounding outgoings, with Lewis-Skelly‘s name continually cropping up.

The 19-year-old was outstanding in the Community Shield win over Manchester City last weekend, but that didn’t stop Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick refusing to rule out a sale when he spoke recently about Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

And, when asked about why the talk of Lewis-Skelly going to Man Utd is refusing to die down, with Chelsea also in the mix, Wright told Stick to Football: “I don’t know where that’s coming from because I know for a fact that’s not coming from his team.

“It’s not coming from his mum. Arsenal fans need to chill out with his mum saying that she’s touting him about.

“Myles has already said he’s happy to say. Why have Arsenal not just said he’s not for sale?’ He’d be a great signing for Manchester United, of course he would. Look what he’s doing.

“There’s things happening and this again is what I’m worried about with Arsenal, it’s the way we’re doing business with intermediaries now. How’s that story happening when we know for a fact they’re happening and want to stay and are happy.

“Martinelli has not been contacted by anybody at the club but has been touted about everywhere, who is doing that? Why is that happening?”

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Wright reveals fears over Lewis-Skelly ‘pure profit’ sale

As for whether Arsenal need to sell before they can buy again, in order to satisfy financial fair play chiefs, that is where Wright has concerns over homegrown players being moved on.

The Gunners great added: “You know what’s confusing? How can we be in for Vinicius Junior when we’re looking to break records trying to sign this guy but now we’re desperate to sell. What’s going on?

“We’ve got a big squad and somebody has to leave but it seems like everyone leaving Arsenal is going to Turkey, that’s another thing.

“The unfortunate thing you get when you’ve got a player who comes through the academy and breaks in to the first team and does what they do, you’ve always got that noose of pure profit on them.

“It’s the same with Ethan Nwaneri. I’m hearing now that they’re not going to sell him they want to loan him which I’m quite pleased about because I don’t think at any stage he’s had a run to have a go at playing in that team.

“When you’ve got someone like Myles who is playing well, it’s unbelievable what he’s capable of doing then of course Manchester United will see if something can happen.

“They’ve seen Guimaraes come in they’ve seen Declan Rice. He doesn’t want to leave and that’s the thing that’s really baffling me is why Arsenal don’t just come in and say he’s not for sale.”

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