Arsenal are brimming with confidence and believe that they are on the verge of clinching their first Premier League title since 2004, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the club is prepared to back Mikel Arteta with significant funds in January to try and seal the deal.

Sitting second in the Premier League, five points behind an imperious Liverpool side who have won all five of their opening matches, the Gunners believe they can overhaul the Reds and capitalize on an anticipated stumble.

Arsenal’s optimism stems from their challenging early fixtures, having already faced Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Their next test is a tricky away clash against Newcastle United, but the schedule eases significantly thereafter, offering a chance to rack up points.

In contrast, Liverpool face a daunting run, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City, which Arsenal sources believe could expose vulnerabilities in Arne Slot’s squad, particularly with the integration of several new signings at Anfield.

“The belief in the camp is palpable,” an Arsenal insider shared. “We’ve navigated tough fixtures and are still in a strong position. If we stay close by January, we’re confident we can take the lead.”

The club’s hierarchy is reportedly ready to allocate up to £100 million for Arteta to bolster the squad mid-season, targeting key additions to provide the depth and quality needed to sustain a title charge.

The sources have not stated who, but have said if a target who wins them the league becomes available they are not afraid to strike mid season…

Arteta’s meticulous planning and Arsenal’s cohesive unit have already shown resilience, with standout performances from their core group.

The potential for fresh talent could elevate their attack or shore up midfield, ensuring they maintain momentum through the gruelling spring fixtures.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation, sensing this could be the year Arsenal finally reclaim the Premier League crown, ending two decades of near-misses and cementing Arteta’s legacy as a transformative figure at the Emirates rather than a nearly man.

