Manchester United have learnt their chances of signing one of Real Madrid’s best midfielders, with sources telling TEAMtalk the stance of the star potentially leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer windows.

Real Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are global brands, but the two teams are in very different situations at the moment. While Man Utd may not even end up in the Premier League top four table this season, Madrid are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League under new manager Xabi Alonso this campaign.

Madrid have some of the best players in the world, with Alonso having the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham at his disposal.

There is also Federico Valverde, a dynamic and perhaps underrated figure in midfield who has also demonstrated his versatility by operating at full-back when needed.

In July 2025, Breaking The Lines wrote a feature on Valverde, describing the midfielder as a ‘machine in midfield’ and noting that he has ‘developed into one of the most dynamic and complete midfielders in world football’.

Valverde has been at Real Madrid since 2016 and has been a huge success for the Spanish and European giants, winning LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions.

Man Utd have taken a shine to Valverde, with the Spanish media reporting that the Red Devils are willing to even include Kobbie Mainoo in a deal for the Uruguay international.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, understands that Valverde would not fancy a move to Man Utd in the near future.

It would be a step down for the 27-year-old midfielder, who is used to winning major honours at the Santiago Bernabeu, and his stance will come as a blow to Man Utd manager Amorim and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

Jones said: “There feels pretty much no chance United will sign Valverde – even as the noise grows that they want to.

“That’s the message I’m getting from people close to the Spanish end of this story and it’s not really surprising.

“He’s been around the club for almost 10 years now and has become a brilliant, crucial and adaptable player for them.

“There is no need for him to drop down a level to join Man United, and that’s truly what it would be.

“His profile would be great for United, but it just seems too ambitious to me.

“The clubs may be on a similar level in terms of global status, but Madrid’s current team is in a much better place than United’s and he is a key part of it.”

