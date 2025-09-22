Arsenal have been told to be patient with their new big-money striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has failed to score against the ‘bigger’ teams so far this season, and with TEAMtalk analysing whether some choice words from Jamie Carragher are unjust.

The 27-year-old Swedish international, who signed for the Gunners in a transfer worth around £63.5m over the summer, has notched three goals in five Premier League games so far.

Gyokeres notched a brace against Leeds United and scored once against Nottingham Forest, but drew blanks in big clashes against Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

The forward scored an incredible 97 times in 102 appearances for former club Sporting CP. That, coupled with his gargantuan transfer fee, was always going to put pressure on him to adapt to the challenges of the English top flight quickly.

However, Gyokeres is now getting support from his home country. Swedish pundit and journalist David Fallman believes that once he builds up ‘relationships’ with his new teammates, Gyokeres will be a force to be reckoned with.

“Regardless of level, you come to a new club. No matter how good you are, you have to go in and get relationships,” Fallman said in an interview, as quoted by FotbollDirekt.“I think relationships in football are extremely important. And he will somehow crack the code with Arsenal, and Arsenal will crack the code with him.

“It’s a cliché that things take time. Sometimes it happens quickly, and then everyone is happy, but in a case like this I just think it takes time. Gyokeres is there for a reason, and Arsenal have taken him for a reason. I want to believe that in the end it will be a good match.”

READ MORE 🔴 Arsenal wages: Top 10 highest-paid players after Gyokeres and Eze signings

Is Viktor Gyokeres an ‘elite’ striker?

Gyokeres has faced criticism on social media in the early stages of this season, but the reality is that he has shown some positive signs.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has also weighed in on the debate, questioning whether Gyokeres is truly ‘elite’ and befitting of his mammoth price tag,

“There’s a lot of talk of, is he elite?,” Carragher said on Sky Sports before the 1-1 draw with Man City. “In the biggest games, he has looked a little bit short.

“I don’t believe if Arsenal are to win the league, it will be because of Gyokeres. If they do it, it will be [because of] the two centre-backs.”

However, Carragher backtracked somewhat following the game, adding that the service for Gyokeres hasn’t been good enough.

“He hasn’t had a kick today and he might get criticism again on the back of the game today, but I don’t think in those three games he’s had a chance,” Carragher added. “They haven’t created a chance for him.

“So I go back to when people keep saying ‘Arsenal’s problem is finishing.’. But it’s not, it’s creating. They don’t create enough … they haven’t created one chance for him.”

Gyokeres also failed to score in mid-week in the Champions League clash against Athletic Bilbao.

The forward will hope to get back on the scoresheet when Arsenal play Newcastle away from home on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether he will be involved in their League Cup tie clash away at Port Vale on Wednesday.

DON’T MISS 🤑 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Isak takes crown as Liverpool dominate

Latest Arsenal news: Saliba plan revealed / Surprise LaLiga link

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has reportedly informed the Arsenal hierarchy to do all they can to tie William Saliba down to a new contract.

The centre-back, who is vital for the Gunners, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid amid interest from the Spanish giants.

However, Arsenal are willing to offer Saliba a HUGE new wage to tie down his long-term future, with the figures now revealed by TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones.

In other news, shock reports from Spain have suggested that Arsenal are weighing up a £70m bid for Athletic Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet.

It has been claimed that Sancet could replace Mikel Merino, who has been linked with a surprise exit next summer.

POLL: Which Arsenal signing will have the biggest impact this season?