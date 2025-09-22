Liverpool are leading Barcelona in the race to sign a striker that Manchester City sold in the summer of 2024, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses whether Reds manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes could really make a bid for him.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool spent £446.5million (€512m, $603.5m) on new players in the summer transfer window. Among the signings that Hughes and Slot made were Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, who joined from Newcastle United and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

Liverpool paid Newcastle a British record transfer fee of £125m (€143.3m, $169m) for Isak, while Ekitike cost the Reds an initial £69m (€79m, €93.2m).

However, it seems that Liverpool are not done yet in reinforcing their striker department, with a report in Spain claiming that the defending Premier League champions have set their sights on Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the Spanish club until the summer of 2030.

The 25-year-old, described as “an extraordinary player” by Man City manager Pep Guardiola on TNT Sports in February 2024, has made 62 appearances for Atletico so far in his career, scoring 30 goals and giving nine assists in the process.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Barcelona are keen on a deal for Alvarez in the summer of 2026.

While Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season, ‘dream’ of having Alvarez’s ‘goal-scoring instinct and ability to decide matches, Liverpool are the ‘favourites’ for the Argentina international striker.

Liverpool ‘are preparing an aggressive strategy’ under Slot and Hughes and view Alvarez as ‘the ideal player to bolster their attack for the immediate future’.

Alvarez is reported to have ‘some discomfort’ with Atletico manager Diego Simeone’s ‘habit of substituting him before matches end’ and could be open to an exit.

Could Liverpool sign Julian Alvarez in 2026?

Fichajes is not among the most reliable sources, so the claim that Liverpool have an eye on a 2026 deal for Alvarez has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Liverpool signed Isak and Ekitike in the summer of 2025, and there is no need for Slot to bring in another striker.

Isak is 26 and is at the top of his game, while Ekitike is 23 and has made a fine start to his Liverpool career, scoring four goals and giving one assist in seven matches in all competitions.

Alvarez was linked with Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but his agent recently made it clear that the defending Premier League champions did not make a bid for him.

Fernando Hidalgo told Erem News: “There were no official offers from Liverpool to sign Julian last season, and everything that has been said in this regard is false.

“Last summer, there were no offers because Atletico de Madrid didn’t want to sell the player, so negotiations didn’t take place.”

Liverpool showed in the summer of 2025 that they are willing to spend big on top players and could potentially meet Atletico’s demands for Alvarez.

However, as things stand, there is no need for Liverpool to sign a new striker, even one such as Alvarez, who has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, the World Cup and the Copa America.

