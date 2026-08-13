Barcelona’s second offer for Rodri is still not enough to convince Manchester City to sanction his departure, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the Premier League champions have told their captain he must now work with Barcelona to get a deal closer to their valuation.

City have remained in talks with the Catalan giants since Barcelona’s opening proposal last week, which came in at €45million (£38m) and shocked officials at The Etihad, given their asking price.

We understand a second offer has now been made during the ongoing discussions, worth around €60million (£51m). But it is still some way short of what City want.

The club are insisting on €80million (£68m) and have made it clear that figure remains the price they expect Barcelona to meet if Rodri is to leave this summer.

City believe they have already offered Barcelona and the player a significant concession on what they regard as Rodri’s true market value.

A City source, speaking to TEAMtalk on the condition of anonymity, said: “Listen, the asking price is set and let’s look at it – for a 30-year-old, recent Ballon d’Or winner who was voted best player at the World Cup – less than £70million? Is that a bad deal? Nobody in football thinks that is not a good price for Rodri, even if he has just 12 months left on his deal.”

The issue is now increasingly being put back to Rodri – who has already agreed terms on a four-year deal to move to Catalonia.

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Man City urge Rodri to find transfer solution

Our sources can confirm City have told the Spain international and his representatives that, if he wants to secure his move to Barcelona, they need to work with the Catalan club to get their offer towards City’s valuation.

City are not attempting to block Rodri’s departure and have already accepted that the midfielder wants to return to Spain, but they are equally adamant they will not give him away.

The position is reinforced by City’s financial strength. They are set to complete the signing of Lille starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi in a deal worth around €100million, while they also retain an interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

However, TEAMtalk understands City have no qualms about keeping Rodri if Barcelona do not meet their valuation.

Indeed, they could allow him to enter the final year of his contract and leave for nothing next summer rather than accept a fee they believe undervalues him.

That is why the latest Barcelona proposal has failed to move the situation towards a conclusion.

Relations between City and Barcelona remain good and communication between the clubs has been constant, but Etihad director of football Hugo Viana wants the situation resolved sooner rather than later.

City do not want the Rodri saga dragging into the final couple of weeks of the window and are keen for Barcelona to return with an offer that reflects their position.

For now, the message to Rodri is clear: City will facilitate his move – but Barcelona need to pay the going rate.

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