Arsenal star reveals he wants La Liga transfer as Gunners reach verdict on selling to Real Madrid – ‘I’d love to’

Arsenal star David Raya has opened up on a potential La Liga transfer, and a Gunners teammate could join him in Spain.

Since joining Arsenal, Raya has developed into one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and he played a vital role as they won the Premier League last season.

We have revealed the potential numbers with a new deal for Raya as talks continue between the player and club, but he has now admitted that he has one eye on a move elsewhere.

In a new interview, Spaniard Raya has acknowledged that he “would love” to play in La Liga before he retires.

Raya said in an interview for Marca: “Yes, I would love to. I would love to try out LaLiga.

“For now, I’m very happy here, but I would certainly like to experience the Spanish league.

“I think it’s a very competitive league. Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I’m Spanish, and I’d love to play there — that’s for sure.”

On potentially winning the Yashin Trophy at this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, he added: “I believe I’ve had a perfect year.

“Perhaps the only thing missing was playing in the World Cup.

“Every year since I arrived at Arsenal, I’ve continued to improve and hopefully that will keep happening.

“But I truly believe this year, by winning the Premier League and playing a decisive role in the league, the Champions League, and the Community Shield.

“It has been my best season as a professional, being impactful and lifting trophies.”

Arsenal reach verdict on selling Riccardo Calafiori to Real Madrid

Fellow Arsenal standout Riccardo Calafiori could also move to La Liga in the coming months as he is reportedly attracting interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Caught Offside have reported that Real Madrid ‘remain interested’ in signing Calafiori after previously making ‘contact’ with his representatives over a potential move to the Spanish giants.

However, Calafiori is currently one of Arsenal’s most important players, so it is hardly surprising that they are reportedly willing to pull out all the stops to keep him for the foreseeable future.

It is said that the Gunners have ‘no intention of selling Calafiori cheaply’, and they have ‘made it clear’ that it would take an ‘extraordinary offer’ to prize him away from Arsenal.

Calafiori is said to have a market value of 65 million euros, but they ‘would only consider opening negotiations for an offer above 100 million euros’, partly because he is under contract until 2029, and they are in a strong position.