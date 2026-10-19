Barcelona AND Real Madrid want Arsenal star with choice obvious

Barcelona have joined Real Madrid in chasing an Arsenal player, and there’s only one choice he should make if he wants to play regularly.

Arsenal’s strength in depth, particularly in defence and midfield, are the envy of all their Premier League rivals. In the middle, Declan Rice is an automatic selection when fit, and who plays alongside him this season has been a straight fight between Myles Lewis-Skelly and new signing Bruno Guimaraes.

As such, Martin Zubimendi is lacking minutes, with the World Cup winner not afforded a single start in the Premier League this season.

At 27, Zubimendi is in the prime of his career, though if remaining at Arsenal, he risks his best years being wasted, at least from the perspective of actually being on the pitch.

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Spanish outlet Sport recently claimed Real Madrid – who were interested in signing Zubimendi before he left Real Sociedad for Arsenal – have installed the player as their top target for 2027.

They stated: ‘The case of Spaniard Martín Zubimendi is causing much intrigue.

‘Without playing time at Arsenal, despite being considered one of the best in the world in his position, Real Madrid is monitoring a possible departure of the player they let slip away once due to indecisiveness.

‘Now, a reunion would benefit both parties. Real Madrid would bridge a gap, while the player would regain playing time as a key figure at a world-class club.

‘It’s a major challenge where he could demonstrate his ability to lead the team under the most demanding circumstances and show why he is considered Rodri’s successor in the Spanish national team.’

And according to another update from Spain (as cited by CaughtOffside), Real Madrid have now been joined in the Zubimendi race by bitter rivals Barcelona.

Per the report, Zubimendi is viewed as a worthy heir to Frenkie de Jong in case the Dutchman leaves as part of the next phase of Barcelona’s midfield rebuild.

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Martin Zubimendi choice is obvious

Of the three clubs involved in this story – Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona – there’s only one Zubimendi should choose if he wants to play regularly, and that’s Real Madrid.

Zubiemdni is fourth choice in a battle for two spots at Arsenal. At Barcelona, he wouldn’t break up Hansi Flick’s preferred midfield pairing of Pedri and Rodri.

But at Real Madrid who have never truly replaced Luka Modric or Toni Kroos, Zubimendi would walk straight into their starting eleven, and probably become the best midfielder at the club.

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