Liverpool laughing as star Real Madrid should’ve signed called ‘Formula One car’

A Liverpool player has received sky high praise, being compared to a Formula One car, with Real Madrid’s curious decision not to act over the summer looking worse and worse.

Liverpool’s summer was dominated by the wing positions, with the Reds initially aiming to sign three new players.

Ultimately, late reluctance to sell Cody Gakpo amid difficulties getting a third man through the door resulted in Liverpool stopping the count at two.

Bradley Barcola became Liverpool’s second most expensive signing at £123m, though so far, it’s Victor Munoz at £34.7m who looks the better piece of business.

The Spaniard, 23, has scored twice and provided an assist in the early going in the Premier League. Against Brentford last time out, Munoz showcased his electric speed when racing away from the half-way line before chopping back inside and clinically stroking a left-footed finish past Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was a sign of things to come for Munoz, and was further evidence Real Madrid fouled up by choosing not to activate their modest option to buy from Osasuna.

Instead, Los Blancos splashed out £120m on Yan Diomande, and Real Madrid no longer hold any control over Munoz’s future.

Reporting over the summer, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stated: ‘Understand there’s NO buy back clause for Real Madrid in Víctor Muñoz to Liverpool deal.

‘Real have right of first refusal in case of future proposals (and received €20m from Osasuna), but even in that case the player has final say. Muñoz, 100% #LFC player.’

Now, a fresh report from the Daily Mail has spoken to sources in the industry about Munoz, and detailed just how big of a bargain he might turn out to be.

Victor Munoz a ‘Formula One car’

‘After leaving Barcelona, he excelled at Damm, a respected development club in Catalonia,’ explained Fernando Sanchez Tavero, a Spanish football expert for the newspaper AS. ‘His performances were so impressive that Barcelona wanted him back.

‘But Real Madrid also came calling, and he did not hesitate. At La Fabrica (their academy), he always stood out for two things: his professionalism and his extraordinary athleticism. Other players attracted more headlines and attention along the way, but Victor never stopped working.

‘He never complained and never gave up. He just kept improving. In his final season with Castilla, everything clicked. He looked like a Formula One car on a football pitch. He was clocked at speeds of up to 23 miles per hour.

‘Suddenly people began to realise just how special his physical qualities were.’

But while Munoz’s speed immediately catches the eye, he’s by no means limited in other areas.

Tavero continued: ‘His biggest attributes are his pace, power, intensity and ability to attack space, but there is also a maturity to his game that people sometimes overlook.

‘He knows how to wait for the right moment, how to take his opportunities and how to develop without rushing the process.

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‘He never tries to run before he can walk. And when he does run, he usually does it faster than anyone else!

‘That combination of elite athleticism, professionalism, humility and constant improvement is what makes him such a valuable player.’

Munoz was Andoni Iraola’s first signing, and when all is said and done for the Reds boss at Anfield, he might turn out to be one of his best.

The Mail went on to detail the role Iraola played in signing his fellow Spaniard, adding: ‘Iraola, as a LaLiga obsessive, knew Munoz well and when his name was flagged by the recruitment team, demanded Liverpool go for him. Iraola knew the Osasuna manager Alessio Lisci and received a strong reference.

‘The Reds’ scout Kiko Espinar is said to have played a part in the signing, too.

‘Real Madrid had an option to sign Munoz on a buyback clause but he was less keen to return to the club he supported as a boy.

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‘Newcastle were front-runners to sign him. They had agreed a fee and personal terms but then Liverpool swooped in.

‘It had echoes of a similar saga the summer before, when the Reds hijacked the North East club’s deal for Hugo Ekitike.’