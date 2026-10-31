Arsenal in contact for Endrick transfer as Real Madrid striker targets January move – Exclusive

Arsenal have maintained contact with Endrick as the Brazilian’s representatives explore the possibility of a January move away from Real Madrid, despite the Spanish giants insisting they want to keep hold of the forward, TEAMtalk understands.

Mikel Arteta’s side are prepared to offer the 20-year-old a fresh start in north London, but any move will depend on the structure of the agreement.

Arsenal would consider a loan with an option to buy, a condition that could prove crucial as Endrick’s camp weighs up its next step.

Real Madrid insist they do not want to lose the forward, and head coach Jose Mourinho remains convinced of his talent.

January transfer now possible

However, Endrick’s lack of playing time has left his representatives considering alternatives, with a January departure no longer being ruled out.

The Gunners’ interest comes after an ambitious summer recruitment drive in which they held discussions over several high-profile attacking targets, including Morgan Rogers, Julian Alvarez, Yan Diomande and Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal ultimately did not land any of those targets, but their pursuit of attacking reinforcements underlined the level of ambition behind their plans.

The interest in Diomande and Vinicius is particularly relevant to Endrick’s situation, with both players among the attacking options whose presence has contributed to the Brazilian struggling for opportunities at Real Madrid.

Endrick rejected approaches from several clubs last summer, including Arsenal, as he remained determined to establish himself at the Bernabeu.

He wanted to fulfil his ambition of becoming a regular starter for Real, but that has proved difficult despite the arrival of head coach Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho is a firm believer in the Brazilian’s ability and wants him to remain in Madrid. However, that backing has yet to translate into regular opportunities, with Endrick having started just one LaLiga game so far this season.

His frustration was compounded by being left on the bench for the entirety of Real’s victory over Barcelona, a decision that did not sit well with the forward and his representatives.

Real president Florentino Perez remains a major supporter of Endrick, having fought hard to bring him to the club.

However, while Perez wants to see the Brazilian succeed, he does not impose his preferences on the coaching staff, leaving Mourinho to make his own decisions over the youngster’s involvement.

Endrick’s lack of minutes has inevitably attracted attention elsewhere. Italian clubs AC Milan and Roma are pushing hard to bring him to Serie A, with both prepared to offer a loan without an option to buy.

That structure would mirror the arrangement which took Endrick to Lyon last season and is understood to be Real Madrid’s preferred solution.

The Spanish club continue to believe the forward has a long-term future at the Bernabeu and are reluctant to sanction a permanent departure – as TEAMtalk has previously confirmed.

Arsenal prepared to make play for Endrick

However, we can reveal that Endrick’s camp are actively exploring alternatives, with Arsenal firmly among the possibilities.

The Gunners have maintained contact and are prepared to offer him the opportunity to move to North London in January.

They would consider a loan arrangement, but their position differs from that of Milan and Roma: Arsenal would want an option to make the transfer permanent included in any agreement.

That distinction is now an important part of the discussions being explored by the player’s representatives.

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While Real would prefer a temporary move that guarantees Endrick’s return, the Brazilian’s camp are considering opportunities that could provide a longer-term route away from Madrid.

Arsenal’s interest also makes sense in the context of their January recruitment plans. Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to add a left-sided attacker and a centre-forward, and Endrick’s versatility could allow him to provide cover in both positions.

The 20-year-old’s immediate future therefore remains open. Real want him to stay, Mourinho believes in his talent and Italian clubs are offering loan opportunities, but Arsenal have kept the door open and are ready to explore a deal that could give the Brazilian a fresh start in the Premier League.

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