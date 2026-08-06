Arsenal disappointed at Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid decision but already have other options

Arsenal have been left disappointed after being informed earlier on Thursday that Vinicius Junior had agreed to remain at Real Madrid, but TEAMtalk understands that the Gunners are already moving on to alternative targets after the Spanish giants announced the Brazilian has reached an agreement on a new six-year contract.

The deal brings an end to one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer and effectively ends Arsenal’s ambitious attempt to bring the Brazil international to north London.

As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s two most trusted lieutenants – de facto chief executive Jose Angel Sanchez and influential head scout Juni Calafat – met with Vinicius’ representatives at Ciudad Real Madrid.

During those talks, Madrid presented an improved offer following weeks of difficult negotiations over salary, image rights and a signing-on package.

While no agreement was reached on the day, the club made it clear they would look to sell Vinicius before the transfer window closed if fresh terms could not be agreed.

We also revealed that Vinicius’ camp consistently maintained that the player’s priority was to remain at Estadio Bernabeu.

Following further discussions, the two parties reached an agreement, with Madrid officially announcing the deal with Vinicius committing his future to the club until 2032.

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Arsenal disappointed at failed Vinicius Junior pursuit

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal were informed shortly after the breakthrough on Thursday that their pursuit was effectively over.

The Gunners had been prepared to meet the financial demands previously outlined by Vinicius’ representatives and made a genuine attempt to convince the winger to move to the Premier League.

However, with the 26-year-old choosing to stay in Madrid, Arsenal have accepted the outcome and are already focusing on other attacking reinforcements.

An Arsenal source told TEAMtalk: “Clearly it is a disappointment, but it was always a possibility rather than a probability.

“It was never all or nothing with Vinicius.

“Other options were always being worked on and that remains the case.”

Arsenal are now expected to intensify their pursuit of alternative left-sided attackers.

We understand that Paris Saint-Germain pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye remain under serious consideration, although Liverpool are also working on a deal for the latter.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams continues to feature prominently on Arsenal’s shortlist, while the north London side remain determined to land Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez despite Barcelona’s ongoing efforts to reach an agreement for the Argentina international striker.

For Madrid, tying Vinicius down to fresh long-term terms represents one of the club’s biggest successes of the summer, securing the future of one of world football’s elite attackers after weeks of uncertainty.

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