Arsenal rocked as Liverpool make ‘historic’ bid for record-breaking midfielder

Arsenal’s plans to bring Gilberto Mora to the Emirates Stadium are in tatters, with Liverpool having made a bid to add him to Andoni Iraola’s side, according to a journalist.

Mora is one of the best young attacking midfielders in the world and is the subject of interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on October 2, 2025, that Arsenal were among the clubs tracking Mora.

Then on July 6, 2026, we exclusively reported that Liverpool have made contact over a potential deal for Mora.

On October 6, Fraser Fletcher reported that Arsenal are so keen on Mora that they are ready to make an aggressive push to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Club Tijuana attacking midfielder will turn 18 on October 14, which means that Arsenal would be able to sign him in the January transfer window.

Despite being only 17 years of age, Mora has already played 13 times for Mexico and starred for his country at the 2026 World Cup in the summer.

Mora became the youngest player ever to play for Mexico at a World Cup when he featured against South Africa at the age of just 17 years and 240 days.

There is interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in Mora, too, but, Liverpool are said to have made a bid for the 17-year-old wonderkid.

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Liverpool bid for Gilberto Mora has gone in

Journalist David Faitelson, who has 3.9million followers on X, has told TUDN that Liverpool have made a bid for Mora.

The reporter added that a deal with Liverpool is progressing, indicated by the fact that he did not play for Mexico against the USA at the weekend and returned to his club Tijuana.

Faitelson said: “I’m told in Tijuana that they received word from Gilberto Mora’s representative, a Brazilian woman named Rafaela Pimenta, that there’s an offer from an English club, in this case Liverpool, for a record-breaking sum exceeding $50 million for Xolos de Tijuana for Gilberto Mora, who turns 18 next week.”

The journalist further noted: “Do you think that Rafael Marquez would risk playing him during negotiations, in a physically demanding match?

“Of course not. For me, the fact that Mora didn’t play on Saturday is an indication that the deal is progressing, that it’s bearing fruit.”

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