Emi Martinez tells Argentine star to join Aston Villa amid planned move

Santiago Beltran has been recommended by Emi Martinez to Aston Villa

Argentine insider Ramiro Solveyra has revealed former Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has recommended a fellow Argentina international to the club.

Martinez finally left Villa in the summer after a few transfer windows looking likely to leave. He departed as a Europa League champion and one of the best players the club has ever had.

And though he no longer plays there, there’s a suggestion that Martinez still has Villa’s best interests at heart.

Argentine insider Solveyra, who has a primary focus on River Plate, has revealed the keeper has recommended River and Argentina player Santiago Beltran to Villa.

He said, quoted by El Intransigente: “I think Beltrán is going to leave at the end of the year. When he changed agents, his plan was to move to Europe.

“He’s even been influenced by Dibu Martínez, who has recommended him to Aston Villa. There’s also been interest from Atlético Madrid and Inter.”

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Santiago Beltran expected to move to Europe

Beltran has played once for the Argentine national team, with Martinez’s presence making it hard for another keeper to break through.

But he’s viewed as the natural heir to the Chelsea keeper’s throne when he gives it up.

And the sense that he’s going to make a move to Europe to further his career – like Martinez did at an early age – is not a new one.

A report from ESPN Argentina in September suggested that with interest from clubs on the continent, Beltran’s next move was likely going to be there.

It read: ‘Of course, nothing is definite yet, but sooner rather than later Beltrán will leave River and his next destination will be in Europe.’

At the time, Manchester United and Inter were both said to be interested, and the Italian club remains keen, per Solveyra.

At Villa, the presence of new star goalkeeper Zion Suzuki would prove a challenge for Beltran’s quest to be the No.1, though that would likely be the same at other big clubs.