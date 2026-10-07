Liverpool decision on signing England defender who can solve two problems coming

Liverpool are continuing to keep tabs on an England defender who would solve not one but two problems in their defence, according to a report.

The Reds are likely to see some change to their back line in the summer. They currently have Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona, who’s been filling in, with quite some success, at right-back, and whom they have a £47m (€55m, $73m) purchase clause on at the end of the season.

Further to that, Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer, and reports are increasing that the legendary Dutchman could secure a free transfer move elsewhere.

Liverpool could potentially have spots to fill both at centre-back and right-back as a result.

And Jarell Quansah, for whom they retain a £59.5million buyback clause, could be the perfect option, as he’s proficient in both positions.

Football Insider reports the Reds are continuing to keep tabs on the Bayer Leverkusen man, who left them for Germany in 2025.

It’s said Quansah is not currently part of plans to return, though Liverpool will continue to track him over the coming months, meaning that may change.

While he’s not part of their immediate plans, they’ll weigh up their options between now and the end of the season.

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Liverpool legend wants Jarell Quansah back

Liverpool legend John Aldridge feels the decision to bring Quansah back will be an obvious one if Van Dijk does leave in the summer.

He said: “You know what I’d do? I’d be looking to bring back Jarell Quansah. There’s a £56m [£59.5m] buyback option on him and, for me, it’s a no-brainer.

“Next season, if Virgil goes, you’re looking at it, and we could have Araujo, [Jeremy] Jacquet, [Giovanni] Leoni and Quansah. That’s four great options.

“Arne Slot didn’t fancy Quansah after that first game of the [2024/25] season against Ipswich. It showed as he didn’t really play him, didn’t really fancy him, but he’s proved Arne wrong.

“He’s gone to Leverkusen and is doing really well. He’s playing well for England. For me, you need four really good centre-halves.”

The clause to bring back Quansah for the £59.5million fee expires in the middle of June, so they’ll need to have an answer on Van Dijk’s future before then to be able to plan accordingly.

If a player is to leave as a free agent, they’ve generally made their decision by then – that was the case with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, and Van Dijk would surely be the same.