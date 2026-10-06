Arsenal hatch plan to sign Mexico sensation Gilberto Mora as contact is made over shock January deal – Exclusive

Arsenal are emerging as a very serious contender for the signature of Gilberto Mora, with sources stating the Gunners are very strong contenders for him and having already made contact over a potential January deal, we can reveal.

Mora, a 17-year-old Club Tijuana playmaker, born in 2008, rose to prominence at the 2026 World Cup and has since become Mexico’s youngest senior international goalscorer.

He remains under contract with the Xolos until 2029, but FIFA rules that blocked an international move while he was a minor no longer apply once he turns 18 later this month.

A deal can be agreed beforehand, with a move possible from the January window now thundering into view and becoming a real possibility for the uber-talented playmaker.

Sources in both Mexico and England credit Arsenal with sustained interest. Scouts monitored him during the World Cup, and continued tracking has linked the Gunners with contact through his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, and even exploratory approaches around a release clause in the region of €20–25 million (up to £21.2m, $28m).

Some sources have even suggested Arsenal are prepared to move more aggressively than several Premier League rivals and European sides as they look to pull off what would be a real coup – and one that would help safeguard the future of their creative midfield for several years to come…

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Odegaard can help mould Gilberto Mora into Arsenal superstar

As it stands, the area is well covered at Emirates by the outstanding club captain Martin Odegaard, who remains the creative key at the Premier League champions.

While fitness issues have limited his output at times over last season, Odegaard now looks back to his best and capable of driving Mikel Arteta’s side towards more trophy success this season.

Mora could certainly learn a thing or two from the Norwegian, and there are very obvious similarities in the two players’ games.

Comfortable as a number 10 and capable of operating wider or in a more box-to-box role, Mora is seen by sources close to the discussion as a player who could develop into that profile under the expert tutelage of Odegaard.

And like any well-run club, Arsenal are not standing still and remain ambitious in the transfer market, particularly when it comes to snapping up the game’s top talents.

Arsenal’s recent title success has not removed the need to plan for the next era in the middle of the park, and Mora – as we understand it – is very much liked by Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

They will not have a clear run at him, though, obviously.

Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have held early talks with his representatives, while Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to monitor him closely.

As we revealed last week, Liverpool have also made contact and are desperate to sign the Mexican themselves, while Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are all doing their homework on the player.

Either way, Tijuana will be unable to stand in Mora’s way and are expected to demand a fee that would set a Liga MX record.

Mora’s camp has stressed the need for a competitive environment and a genuine pathway.

With his birthday days away, Arsenal’s status as a serious option adds another heavyweight to a race that is only going to get more heated once he turns 18.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also learned whether they have any sort of chance of signing Erling Haaland following Manchester City’s financial misdeeds and their impending heavy punishment.

As exclusively revealed last week, the Gunners do have the funds to bring a titanic deal to life.