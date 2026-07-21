Arsenal are quickly moving past their Morgan Rogers disappointment, with reports claiming a dream double signing that could be worth as much as £167m is ramping up.

Arsenal pushed hard to sign Aston Villa and England ace Rogers this summer. Progress on personal terms was made, though ultimately, the Gunners weren’t prepared to meet Villa’s sky-high valuation.

It’s now emerged Arsenal weren’t even willing to come close to the £117m Chelsea have paid, with Ben Jacobs claiming the Premier League champions refused to go higher than £80m – some £37m off Chelsea’s decisive offer.

Nonetheless, and when reporting on X, Jacobs insisted a busy few weeks are on the horizon as far as Arsenal and new signings are concerned.

A new winger is still wanted, with alternative targets being explored, while another bid for Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes is ‘likely’ to be made, per the journalist.

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Arsenal to bid again for Bruno Guimaraes

Jacobs wrote: ‘Arsenal were only prepared to go to £80m and are now exploring other attacking targets.

‘#AFC set to be busy in the next weeks. Another bid for Bruno Guimarães likely.’

Arsenal have already seen bids of £55m and £65m knocked back, though neither were official bids, with the first made on a verbal basis and the second through intermediaries and agents.

The Magpies are believed to be holding out for a much loftier sum in the £90m-£100m range. The Daily Mail previously claimed £75m could serve as a valid compromise, though Fabrizio Romano has claimed £90m is the magic number.

In any case, what is clear is Guimaraes’ mind is made up – he wants out of Newcastle and to join Arsenal.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, delivered the latest on the Brazilian on Monday where it was revealed his decision to leave St. James’ Park is made and there’ll be no U-turn.

Guimaraes and his camp are well aware that aged 28, time is fast running out for a big-money move to one of the game’s true powers. The time to up sticks and leave is now, as far as Guimaraes and his camp are concerned.

Aside from a new bid for Guimaraes, Arsenal could also make an offer for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

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Andrea Berta explores Nico Williams transfer

He is the winger who provided the assist for Ferran Torres’ winner in the World Cup final as Spain sunk Argentina in extra time.

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey brought news on Monday of Arsenal director, Andrea Berta, ramping up efforts to bring the 24-year-old to north London.

A release clause is understood to be present in Williams’ contract, which is believed to be worth €90m / £77m.

Whether Arsenal would simply activate the clause or attempt to negotiate a deal for a smaller sum or containing friendlier payment terms isn’t yet clear.

Nevertheless, Arsenal and Berta have made fresh contact over the blockbuster swoop and crucially, we understand Williams is open to moving to England despite previously getting cold feet when Arsenal came calling after Euro 2024.

If Berta’s enquiries into the move fall flat, PSG’s Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig remain options on the back of Rogers signing for Chelsea.

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